NAME: Denise Hartman
AGE: 52
EDUCATION: High School – Aldine High School, Houston;
Some College – North Harris Community College, Houston
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Goliad
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Marketing manager
COMPANY: Northside Ranch Pet & Garden Center
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
Northside Ranch is a family-owned business. When my father-in-law and mother-in-law passed away, my husband and myself were asked if we would like to come into the businesses. I left my job in Houston doing commercial insurance in the oil and gas industry to become part of the family businesses.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Is knowing that my hard work and determination will help me achieve greater professional and personal success. I am very goal oriented, which I seem to thrive on having a deadline to achieve my task. I want my family, especially my grandkids, to be proud of my hard work and to learn what it takes to be successful in life.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
Leaving the commercial insurance business handling oil and gas accounts and coming into the feed store business, I didn’t have the knowledge of the feed products, pesticides, animal health and equipment. The first several years in the business was spent going to trainings, doing research on products and asking lots of questions. Besides learn the business, I also had to learn the advertising markets available in Victoria. I am still learning something new everyday when I go to work.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
What excites me about my job is knowing that every day/week are never the same. I enjoy getting to learn about new animal feeds, pesticides, lawn & garden products and much more. Now my position allows me to work on store displays, set up in-store events, participate in out-of-store events, host customer meetings and participate in local organizations. Of course, I still maintain all our social media, radio and print advertising
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
Being that I started in this business in my 40s, I have learned going to meetings, training and dealing with vendors this line of business is a male-driven industry. However, in the past several years, I have seen more women attending the meetings. Advice I would give is to stay positive, care about being respected, be an aggressive learner and get active in women’s associations.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
Currently I am on the executive board for the Boys & Girls Club of Victoria- secretary; committee member of the Victoria Go Texan Committee; committee member for the South Texas Farm & Ranch Show- secretary; executive board of Victoria Professional Express Network – vice president of programming; Victoria Chamber of Commerce Ambassador; host for Victoria Generals Baseball players. Through our business we host a Crossroads Heart & Stroke Walk Team and our huge fundraiser is our annual “Help Stomp Cancer” fundraiser that we give back to Citizens Medical Center.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
When we moved here from Houston, the one thing my husband and myself decided that we were going to support charities in the community. Community is really the heart of any small business. We support the Victoria Livestock Show by purchasing animals and support the Victoria Go Texan “Taste of Texas” fundraiser, which both raise funds for scholarships. Warrior's Weekend, Boys & Girls Club of Victoria Golf Tournament and Draw Down fundraiser, Whitetails Unlimited, Theatre Victoria, Alzheimer’s Association, Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, Victoria Rotary Association, local volunteer fire departments and churches.
