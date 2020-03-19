Gary Malaer, the CEO of DeTar Healthcare System, is resigning after less than three years in the position.
Malaer's resignation is effective April 3, according to a news release issued late Thursday by the hospital.
The hospital did not say why Malaer was leaving his position, and Malaer could not immediately be reached for comment.
A search for a new CEO for the hospital will begin immediately, according to the news release. Health systems throughout the country are bracing for an influx of patients as COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, spreads throughout the country.
Bernard Leger will serve as the hospital system's interim CEO until a replacement is hired.
