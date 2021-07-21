Residents can learn how to leverage federal tax incentives by investing in low-income areas throughout Victoria when the City of Victoria hosts an opportunity zone workshop from 8-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St.
Developers, investors, lenders, real estate agents and others with connections to property development are invited to learn more about this federal program, which will help to encourage equitable development in Victoria.
The registration period has ended.
The “opportunity zone” designation was created under the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to incentivize the creation of new businesses, residential properties, mixed-use facilities and other types of developments in low-income areas. Opportunity zones in Victoria include census tracts located downtown, along U.S. 59 and along North Navarro Street near John Stockbauer Drive.
Local tax attorney Paul D. Carman with Chapman and Cutler will give a presentation about the program, and panelists representing different areas of economic development will provide further information and answer residents’ questions.
For more information about the workshop or to learn more about the opportunity zone program, contact Williams at 361-485-3060. To learn more about the Victoria Main Street Program, visit victoriatx.gov/mainstreet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.