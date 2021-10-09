NAME: Diana Escalante
AGE: 40
EDUCATION: First Career: Bachelors of Science in Nursing.
Second Career: Have my Property and Casualty and Life and Health Insurance Licenses. This year I obtained my Mortgage Loan Originator’s License.
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Insurance agency owner
COMPANY: State Farm
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
A local agent approached my husband with the opportunity of agency ownership. My husband declined but told me about the conversation. I was ready for a career change so I decided to just go for it. And honesty, I am so glad I did.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
My family is my “why” and the reason why I work on vacations, weekends and nights. Being a first generation college graduate and entrepreneur, I am driven to show other Hispanics and women they too can create their own path of success. I want to succeed so I can also help others succeed.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
The biggest challenge I had was learning a new profession after working 20 years in a career where I was knowledgeable and comfortable. I had to face my fears and change my mindset from nurse and employee to insurance agency owner. I surrounded myself with like-minded people and took the opportunities I had to learn from other professionals and business owners.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
It excites me to see how far my team and I have come. I have a phenomenal team of ladies that are as passionate about protecting families as I am. I am now able to help families get financed to purchase their first home or refinance their current home. It’s exciting to be able to keep growing professionally.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
Surround yourself with others you can learn from.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
State Farm allows me to give back. This year I was able to help purchase laptops for students who needed them and partner with a nonprofit to give scholarships to a couple of students.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
Pain to Purpose- I assisted this organization because it helped the foster children of the Crossroads. They provided suitcases for these children.
The Lighthouse for the Youth - I am a board member. We partner with other nonprofits and organizations to help the youth of the Crossroads.
I support any organization that helps our youth.
