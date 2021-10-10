NAME: Diane Kliem
AGE: 57
EDUCATION: Victoria College- Associate of Arts, University of Houston Victoria- Bachelor of Science, business administration/accounting; and South Texas College of Law- Doctor of Jurisprudence
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Attorney, president - Kliem & Associates; vice president - Kliem Construction
COMPANY: Kliem & Associates, Attorneys at Law
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
A career change was desired. I had been exposed to many legal areas and legal matters in my career as a comptroller and human resource manager. It seemed that being an attorney was a good fit so at over 40 years old, I tested, applied and became accepted to go to law school.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Three things: Someone telling me I can’t do something; continual evolution of self; and love and support from family and friends.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
Law school over the age of 40- I had peers who were much younger than me and I had no frame of reference for becoming a lawyer because I was a first generation college graduate. Networking with others and having confidence to ask for resources helped in overcoming this. My ability to dig deep and not fold when things get hard also helped. No clients in my new law firm - marketing and networking professionals played key roles in that success. Financial funding for a new business -family members lent me enough funds when no bank would lend to me. Finding and keeping employees - through encouragement and finding benefits that employees like, you hope to keep the best employees. My current team is fantastic.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
Attorneys should be problem solvers and that is why clients come to attorneys. It excites me to resolve a problem for a client. I am always excited when clients are proactive with business or estate planning matters. The reactive area of law is not always fun for clients or attorneys.
Attorneys have had to adapt in our changing world of information and forms available online. We have had to provide better service, show our value-added skills, be more flexible and learn a lot about technology. I am excited to see what will happen in the legal field as things continue to evolve.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
Always be prepared and go above and beyond expectations. With these two things, you can be very successful at anything you do. Secondly, do not be “thin-skinned.” Don’t let negative remarks, looks, correspondence or any other communication from others affect your mood for the day or impact your goals or your joy. Don’t overthink someone else’s reactions or communications. As women, we tend to do that more than men. You cannot control others. You can control yourself and your reactions. Lastly, share your knowledge and give back to your community. Whatever you give or share will come back to you tenfold.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
Belonging to several community organizations, offering my time and services to educate the community on various legal topics, attending community events for networking and fun. Supporting local nonprofits with sponsorships, attendance, and monetary support. Encouraging and paying for my employees to join local nonprofit and community organizations and step up to leadership positions. My most recent service was to be invited to join the UHV President’s Advisory Board which I am thrilled about.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
UHV- I am an alumnus and believe a strong local university is key to a successful community. Chamber of Commerce - a strong chamber is important to a city’s growth and business environment. Hope Child Advocacy Center - abuse is the root of many problems and this organization helps to heal people who have been abused and address the issue so that the cycle does not continue. American Business Women’s Association - this organization assists women in being successful through networking, education and national recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.