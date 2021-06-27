Name: Diane R. Kliem
Age: 57
Education: Victoria College – Associate of Arts; University of Houston Victoria- Bachelor of Science business administration; and South Texas College of Law- Doctor of Jurisprudence
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Attorney, president of Kliem & Associates, vice-president of Kliem Construction
COMPANY: Kliem & Associates, Attorneys at Law
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I had a career as a comptroller and human resource manager for 13 years after receiving my degree in accounting. As that company changed, I felt I needed to make a career change. I always felt like I should have been an entrepreneur, and law school seemed like a good fit.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
1. Someone telling me I can’t do something.
2. Continual evolution of self.
3. Love and support from family and friends.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
Starting law school over the age of 40. My challenge was having peers who were much younger and me having no frame of reference for becoming a lawyer because I was a first-generation college graduate. My ability to network with others and having confidence to ask for resources assisted me greatly.
I jumped out with no clients in starting my law firm, so marketing and networking played key roles in that success. Family support assisted in raising enough money to start my firm when no bank would lend to me. Hiring good people also helped.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG PROFESSIONALS?
1. Always go above and beyond what anyone expects. You will stand out in doing so and be successful.
2. If you want something passionately, you can succeed if you are willing to work hard and understand sacrifice and priority.
3. Read all the leadership books and materials you can. Showing leadership will get you noticed.
4. Be sure you balance your health and your family commitments.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I have belonged or currently belong to several organizations. I offer my time and services to various groups and organizations to speak to educate the interested community on such topics as estate planning, business planning, public speaking and leadership.
I attend many community events for networking and fun and usually buy sponsorships, tickets, auction items on a regular basis. I encourage and pay for my employees to join local nonprofit groups.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
UHV — I am an alumnus.
Chamber of Commerce — A successful chamber is important to a city’s growth and business environment.
Hope Child Advocacy Center — Abuse is the root of many problems.
American Business Women’s Association — Through networking, education and national recognition, ABWA assists women in being successful.
