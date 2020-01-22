Longtime Victoria business Don Krueger Construction Co. has apparently closed.
No one has answered the company phone since before the weekend.
Multiple members of the company’s board of directors did not respond to numerous requests for comment about layoffs, or about the company’s status.
Kevin Krueger, president of Don Krueger Construction Company and sister company KGS Electric Co., also served as CEO of Victoria-based 127 Group Consulting.
At one point, all three companies shared an address at 205 Profit Drive. Brian Brown, a member of the 127 Group’s leadership team, said the offices of the 127 Group have since moved, but that it is still in operation.
About 20 former employees of Don Krueger Construction Co. and KGS Construction Co. have sought employment assistance from Workforce Solutions of the Golden Crescent.
“We’ve been in contact with (the company), and they did confirm a layoff,” Henry Guajardo, executive director of Workforce Solutions of the Golden Crescent, said Wednesday.
But Guajardo said there has been no confirmation on the number of people affected.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988 (the “WARN Act”) requires businesses with 100 or more employees that lay off at least 50 people from a single site of employment to provide a 60 calendar-day advance notice.
Guajardo said he wasn’t sure if Krueger or KGS fell under the WARN Act.
He said the people he’s seen so far likely won’t have a problem finding new work.
“Most of these are skilled individuals,” Guajardo said. “We have a number of employment opportunities for them.”
Don Krueger Construction Company was founded in 1962 by Don Krueger and was consistently featured as one of the Top 100 ranked construction firms by Texas Construction Magazine. According to its website, by 2016, Krueger had completed more than 860 projects statewide worth $1.5 billion in construction.
In recent years, the company was sued by TAft school district concerning the quality of work on a new athletic complex.
On Christmas Eve 2012, the company entered a contract with the school district to build the complex at its high school.
According the lawsuit filed by the district against Don Krueger Construction Co., Taft school district alleged that the company and its subcontractors failed to construct the project in keeping with an engineering report generated by San Antonio-based Rock Engineering & Testing Lab, Inc.
The lawsuit alleged company negligence led to cracks in the track, sinking of ticket booths and a lack of water drainage throughout the facility.
Juan Cruz, a Laredo-based attorney who represents the school district, said the district reached a settlement with the company in two separate cases.
The settlement amount was not written in any publicly available legal documents, nor was it provided by attorneys.
Ricardo Trevino, Taft’s superintendent, was a principal at the district’s elementary school throughout the course of the lawsuit.
“I know the construction was finished in 2013, right before football season,” Trevino said. “By 2017, we started seeing cracks in the track.”
Currently, Trevino said, the district is in the process of redoing much of the athletic complex.
“The track was not usable,” Trevino said. “It wouldn’t be safe for a kid to run on there.”
Don Krueger’s son, Kevin Krueger, took over as the company’s president after the senior Krueger died at the age of 81 in 2012.
In a 2012 obituary feature on his father, Kevin Krueger said his father was a big part not only of Victoria, but South Texas at-large, where he worked in construction for 10 years before founding his own business.
In the same interview, Krueger said his dad built the company without the help of a computer.
“He did everything by hand. He was an old-school guy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.