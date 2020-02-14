A longtime Victoria construction company that appears to have closed and recently laid off employees has ceased work on a project in Lampasas County.
Don Krueger Construction Co. was nearing the end of its $15.6 million contract to build a new jail and sheriff’s office in Lampasas County, said County Judge Randall Hoyer, when the company filed for default with the insurance.
“They had done a great job up until the end here when they walked off,” Hoyer said Friday.
Hoyer said Krueger Construction signed a contract for the project in March 2018, which was its first job in Lampasas County. In mid-January, the company submitted a notice of default letter to Travelers Insurance and pulled all of its staff and workers off of the job site.
Hoyer said the county never received an official response from Krueger as to why the company walked off. He said when Krueger left in January, the project was about 90% complete.
“We’ve heard speculations, and they are probably somewhat accurate, but the bottom line is they were not paying their subcontractors,” he said.
In other words, he said, each month when the company was paid from the county and then required to pay its subcontractors, it became clear that wasn’t happening. Subcontractors began filing complaints of nonpayment and “it snowballed,” Hoyer said.
In January, the Advocate reported that the business had seemingly closed after employees stopped answering the company phone and about 20 former employees of Krueger Construction and KGS Construction Co. were seeking employment assistance from Workforce Solutions of the Golden Crescent.
Representatives of Krueger Construction did not reply to requests for comment Friday.
Lampasas County’s contract with Krueger included a requirement for payment and performance bonds, Hoyer said, which ensured that if the contractor walked off, the insurance would be responsible for bringing in a new contractor.
Travelers Insurance is now reviewing claims and ratifying payments to subcontractors as well as negotiating with a new general contractor to take over the remainder of the project, he said.
Unfortunately it is a slow process, Hoyer said, and the county is expecting a four to six month delay on the project.
Still, Hoyer said it was clear Krueger was a reputable company. He said though it was an inconvenience, the delay shouldn’t cost taxpayers any additional money.
“The bottom line is that the workers did good quality work and we’re glad for that,” he said. “Other than an inconvenience and delay, we’re not losing a lot of sleep over it.”
Don Krueger Construction Co. was founded in 1962 by Don Krueger and was consistently featured as one of the Top 100 ranked construction firms by Texas Construction Magazine. According to its website, Krueger had completed more than 860 projects statewide worth $1.5 billion in construction.
