A free tour of available downtown properties will be available to developers, investors and the public at 10 a.m. Friday.
Imagine the Possibilities Tour, hosted by the Victoria Main Street Program, will begin at the Thomas Barnes building, 108 N. Main St., followed by stops at 104 N. Main St., 110 N. Main St., 112 N. Main St. and 115 W. Santa Rosa St. The event will wrap up with tours of 212 S. Main St. and 213 S. Main St.
“Essentially, it’s an open house for prospects looking for spaces to move their businesses into downtown. Some properties are for lease, some are for sale and one is under contract,” said Danielle Williams, executive director of the Victoria Main Street Program. “Hopefully, we’ll get more people interested in moving downtown.”
At each property, the Main Street Program will provide a talk and handouts with details such as square-footage, amenities and price, as well as Realtor information. According to Facebook, almost a dozen people plan to attend while more than 100 people might attend.
The tour is similar to others in cities across the state. Imagine the Possibilities is an annual showcase of available historic properties in cities across Texas that engage potential investors, entrepreneurs, developers, residents and anyone else who has imagined themselves running a business, owning a building or living downtown, according to the Texas Historical Commission.
For questions and more information, contact the Victoria Main Street Program at 361-485-3060.
