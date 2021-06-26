Dr. Leslie Frels

NAME: Leslie Frels
AGE: 36
EDUCATION: Cuero High School 2003
University of Texas at Austin BBA in Finance with Honors, pre-dental 2007
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Doctor of Dental Surgery 2011
UTHSC at Houston Orthodontics Residency and Masters of Science in Dentistry 2013
HOMETOWN: Cuero
RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Board Certified Orthodontist
COMPANY: Frels Orthodontics
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
Growing up, I observed my father work on patients in his dental practice and saw the great relationships he formed. The fulfillment this profession provided him lead me to follow in his footsteps. Orthodontics offered many opportunities, challenges and rewards to improve others’ smiles.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Hard work and perseverance keep me driven to succeed. I was taught from a young age that I am capable of achieving whatever I set my mind to if I put in the necessary effort.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
One has to wear many hats to run a small business and be a technical clinician at the same time. I am lucky to have an excellent team to work with every day to help upkeep my practice.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
Orthodontics is a constantly evolving science, and it is exciting to explore new technologies and techniques. There are endless opportunities to learn and grow as an orthodontist. Being a lifelong learner makes this profession fun and rewarding.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I am currently an active board member of the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent. I participate in various charity events and fundraisers throughout the community. I am supporter of the Victoria Symphony and supporter of the Victoria Livestock Show.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
I support the Cuero ISD Education Foundation, the Dewitt Medical Foundation and the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum. Health and education are a big part of my success, and I want to give back to these areas to help the future generation in our community thrive and excel.
