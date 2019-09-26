Robots were at the forefront of the 2019 South Texas Transportation Conference on Thursday.
As they take to Texas roadways, the question remains: Can we trust them?
"As parents, would you allow a driverless vehicle to take your child to school?" Grant Begley, keynote speaker and CEO of drone manufacturer UAS Drone Corporation, asked attendees. "If the answer is no, it's a cultural issue. It's not a technology issue."
UAS Drone Corporation designs, develops and manufactures unmanned aerial systems, or drones, for law enforcement, security, oil and gas, cinematography and agriculture sectors.
Begley is also a retired F-14 Top Gun Pilot with the U.S. Navy.
Begley's career in drone technology stems from his background in defense, but he said the potential for drones to assist with transportation is revolutionary in another sense of the word.
More than that, it's not a thing of the future.
"By 2030, we'll see the first autonomous vehicles on the road," Begley said in his keynote address.
But, with the rise of new technology, Begley said, so do uncertainties about its safety.
Perhaps rightfully so. In the early years of Project Chauffeur, a self-driving car project at Google, autonomous vehicles were responsible for at least a dozen wrecks.
Begley said the 10 billion simulation miles conducted by Google in 2018 since taught driverless cars to avoid wrecks through the use of algorithms.
Another argument in favor of driverless cars is that some 90% of wrecks are due to human error.
As technology has improved, Begley said trust of driverless technology has also increased.
In 2014, he said, nine states submitted legislation to allow autonomous vehicles on the roads, and not one of them passed.
Today, 29 states, including Texas, have legislation allowing autonomous vehicles on the roads.
In the future, Begley said, continuing to increase trust of the technology is key to unlocking its potential.
"It's not technology that's going to be the inhibitor, politics, policy and culture are."
Also discussed at the conference were various highway infrastructure projects in the South Texas region.
Do you or does someone you know own a drone?
Throughout its six years, the transportation conference has continued to grow, said Randy Vivian, president and CEO of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the event at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex.
Some of the projects Vivian is most excited about that were discussed at Thursday's conference include $45 billion in infrastructure investments in Houston and an additional $1 billion in infrastructure investment in the Crossroads, he said.
"It's all about the future and where we're going," Vivian said. "The future's bright, not only for mobility of people, but of product."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.