When Carlton Schwab first met Dale Fowler, he said he immediately wanted him to get involved in the Texas Economic Development Council.
Nowadays, Fowler not only leads the Victoria Economic Development Corp. as president and CEO, but he’s set to take over as chairman of the TEDC board in 2020.
Fowler said the VEDC is handling 29 active projects in various stages of site selection. Of those, he said, 10 have told him that Victoria is on their short list and another three to four are in close negotiations.
“There’s a lot of work that’s going on,” Fowler said during Wednesday’s Victoria Economic Development Center’s annual meeting. “But it’s also important to recognize that the VEDC also supports existing industry.”
Schwab, the keynote speaker at the meeting, has been president and CEO of the statewide council since 1999.
In that time, he said, he’s learned the importance of such active economic development efforts at the local level.
In Texas especially, he said, it’s decidedly a local endeavor.
“The state helps local economic developers once they get moving along with a project,” Schwab said. “In our state, because of the growth and development of the economic development sales tax, economic development is a local endeavor.”
Not long after Schwab met him, Fowler invited Schwab to Victoria to speak about the Lone Tree Business Center, now called the Lone Tree II Industrial Park.
“I came to talk about the importance of a site,” Schwab said of the meeting 17 years ago. “Victoria could be the greatest place on the planet, but if it didn’t have a site, you all couldn’t begin your aggressive economic development efforts.”
Although Schwab said he and other economic development leaders have been called purveyors of “corporate welfare” for distributing incentives to companies, he said the practice is ultimately a boon to municipalities.
“Sales tax now brings in about $1 billion per year at the local level. About $300 million of that is spent on infrastructure,” Schwab said. “You’ve got to play that game if you want to be successful.”
During a question-and-answer session, Victoria City Councilwoman Jan Scott asked about changes in the most recent legislative session to economic development tools like tax abatements or Chapter 380 agreements.
Fowler said “it just lengthened the process a little bit longer, but at least it didn’t kill the process.”
