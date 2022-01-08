Most people have heard the “Idle hands” warning. During the past few months the advisors at Small Business Development Centers across the country have had “EIDL” hands, but that’s a good thing.
Many businesses are still waiting on the status of their SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications. This was a federal small business loan program to promote recovery from the COVID-19 disaster’s economic impact. The deadline to apply for the EIDL was Dec. 31, 2021. Your local SBDC advisors worked with dozens of businesses submitting first-time applications, loan increase requests, and reconsiderations of denied requests, all before the deadline.
Requests that were in by the deadline will continue to be processed by SBA until the funds are exhausted. If this applies to your business, you will want to check your email and your SBA portal frequently. If SBA needs additional information or documentation, applicants need to respond quickly before the loan is withdrawn due to the lack of information.
The EIDL program evolved a few times from inception. The original maximum loan amount was $150,000; then $500,000; and finally, $2 million. For most businesses, the amount was determined by gross sales minus cost of goods sold (COGS), times 2. For example, if sales were $100,000 minus COGS of $30,000 the result would be $70,000 times 2 equaling a max of $140,000 for that business.
For those borrowers who originally received a loan capped at $150,000 or $500,000 but would have been eligible for more under the final $2 million cap, those “borrowers can request increases up to their maximum eligible loan amount for up to two years after their loan origination date, or until funds are exhausted” according to the SBA website.
In conjunction with the EIDL loan program were two grant programs. The Targeted EIDL Advance was a grant of $10,000 if certain criteria were met. The Supplemental Targeted Advance was an additional $5,000 grant for businesses which met enhanced criteria. For those who applied for the Targeted grant before Dec. 31, 2021, SBA will continue processing the grant applications. This is not the case for the Supplemental grants. The SBA cannot continue to process the $5000 grant applications after Dec. 31.
If you applied or requested reconsideration recently and haven’t heard back from SBA, keep checking your email and the portal. Again, there is a short window to get additional information to the SBA. If you received an EIDL loan but would have been eligible for a larger loan based on the $2 million cap, feel free to reach out to SBA directly or call you local SBDC. We’re becoming “old hands” at it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.