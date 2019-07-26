After decades of service, El Pico de Gallo restaurant in Victoria will close Saturday, but its owners hope that change is not permanent.
“Thank you to all the loyal customers over the years. We hate to be the ones who shut it down,” said owner Arturo Calvo, of Victoria. “It’s just the best thing for everybody. We want to reorganize and bring it back as a better place to serve the public.”
After beginning a lease in January from former owners Tommy and Mamie Tijerina, Calvo said he has come to realize he lacked the necessary time and resources to keep up with El Pico de Gallo, 609 E. Rio Grande St.
“We just have too much going on,” he said.
Calvo, who owns Calvo’s Janitorial Service, also opened Taco-Licious, 5203 John Stockbauer Drive, in April.
With his lease to run through 2019 and complete ownership of El Pico to begin in 2020, Calvo said he is searching for someone to take over the restaurant.
Known for its pico special, a chopped brisket taco served with pico de gallo on a homemade tortilla, the restaurant already comes with a dedicated following. Plus, he said, its location on East Rio Grande Street means the restaurant has plenty of passing traffic, making it a hot spot for hungry residents eager to start their day with a full belly.
Although the restaurant has some issues with a fume hood, Calvo said he’s willing to work with anyone wanting to take over the restaurant. For the most part, he said, it’s already stocked with the necessary kitchen and dining equipment.
Despite the possibility of opening again, Calvo said he shares his customers’ disappointment with the closure.
“It’s tough,” he said.
