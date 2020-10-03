Gov. Greg Abbott announced $196 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding for the state during October.
The emergency benefits come as a response to hardship brought on by the pandemic. They are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and provided through the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, according to a Sept. 30 news release.
SNAP provides nutritional benefits to supplement the food budget of needy families nationwide, according to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service. The benefits are put on a Lone Star Card and used to buy items you can eat or drink, with some restrictions.
The governor’s news release stated benefits should be available on nearly a million Texans’ Lone Star Cards starting Oct. 15.
To apply for SNAP benefits or learn more for state-specific information, visit www.yourtexasbenefits.com/Learn/Home.
