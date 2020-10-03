Victoria families receiving SNAP benefits increased by 25% compared to last year
Nidra King moves a box of food into the back of a truck during a Food Bank of the Golden Crescent distribution at the Victoria Community Center May 22. Increasingly more people have visited local food pantries and applied for benefits buying groceries since the pandemic began.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced $196 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding for the state during October.

The emergency benefits come as a response to hardship brought on by the pandemic. They are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and provided through the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, according to a Sept. 30 news release.

SNAP provides nutritional benefits to supplement the food budget of needy families nationwide, according to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service. The benefits are put on a Lone Star Card and used to buy items you can eat or drink, with some restrictions.

The governor’s news release stated benefits should be available on nearly a million Texans’ Lone Star Cards starting Oct. 15.

To apply for SNAP benefits or learn more for state-specific information, visit www.yourtexasbenefits.com/Learn/Home.

