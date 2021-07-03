Information and the intent for more protection are coming to landowners following new eminent domain legislation.
Effective Jan. 1, 2022, new requirements will be in place for specific private and public entities to buy land for large projects. These entities range from local governments to large pipeline companies, and next year, landowners will have state-regulated protections during the process to compensate them for their land.
The amended law will allow an entity to have a “bona fide” offer if it presents a written offer including their rights as landowners, bolded and large font about the compensation offered, damages, appraisal, conveyance information, contact information for a representative of the entity and a final written offer equal to or greater than the appraised value — in addition to other specifications.
“When somebody comes to take your land, they need to dot every I, they need to cross every T,” said one of the bill’s coauthors State Rep. Cody Vasut. “It needs to be taken only for the legitimate public uses that are allowed in the law, and only for a fair price, and only under fair terms. I think that this bill helps ensure that that’s what’s taking place.”
During the legislative process, concerns that the representative fielded were focused on whether or not pipelines could still operate. With the bill’s final state, he said the bill still does that while “moving the needle more toward protecting landowners.”
Protecting the soil quality around eminent domain projects was one provision of the law, which is important for agriculture, the representative who represents Matagorda and Brazoria counties said.
When an entity builds capital and moves soil, many of the nutrients in the top soil are displaced — a concept often referred to as “double ditching” or “double fill.”
If topsoil and the soil beneath it are swapped, the few feet agricultural products use to grow are no longer fertile, said Glen Bludau, a Lavaca County rancher and longtime pipeline worker.
Often, ranchers and crop farmers take soil samples to measure the fertility of the ground where they are planting, he said.
“Go ahead and put it back like it was before,” he said.
In the Crossroads, changes to the state’s eminent domain policy also play a role in other industries.
Many entities that have used eminent domain in Texas history include city governments, county governments, pipeline companies, utility companies and others. A list of documented entities can be found on the Texas Comptroller’s Office website.
As population growth in the Lone Star State continues, energy companies have voiced a need for infrastructure to keep pace.
“For the past several sessions, various stakeholder groups have worked collectively on eminent domain reform. Texas lawmakers passed a bill that improves the process for landowners while ensuring that building critical infrastructure continues to keep pace with our state’s growing population and needs,” said AEP Texas Vice President of External Affairs Robert Black.
“Eminent domain should always be used as a last resort,” said Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association. “And further, we want a system that’s fair to landowners.”
Providing essential services — such as access to roads, water, electricity, internet and natural resources to power lives — comes with the growing population, he said.
This most recent eminent domain legislation represents several years of negotiations, he said, as well as commitments from industries to address concerns of landowners.
“Take, for example, somebody that’s got family land,” Vasut said. “A pipeline shows up, and they never negotiated with a pipeline before. They may not realize that they need to have these terms in the agreement.”
