The energy sector is slowly transforming into a less homogenous workplace, though increasing diversity is a challenge the industry will continue to face.
Employment of women in the energy sector has improved since 2018, according to a Energy Workforce & Technology Council report. Minority employment in the sector still lags behind the overall U.S. workforce, however. Although the improvements are encouraging, there is still work to be done in the areas of recruitment, retention and advancement of a diverse workforce, said Molly Determan, COO of the EWTC.
Employment of women in the energy sector has increased from 16% to 19% since 2018, according to the EWTC council. The study also allowed the EWTC to set goals for minority employment in the sector.
“Having done this with numbers from 2020, when there were a record number of women leaving the workforce, and still having growth, it is encouraging,” Determan said.
Though employment of women has increased in the sector, employment of minorities is only 28%, lagging behind the percentage of minorities employed in the overall U.S. workforce at 36%.
The push for diversity is because the industry is evolving and needs a more varied workforce, said Leslie Beyer, CEO of the EWTC.
“Our industry is in a huge amount of transition, and the things that our companies are working on and doing really requires people with diverse backgrounds,” Beyer said. “Everything that we’re doing right now is kind of a reinvention of the business, and that includes technology and workforce.”
The energy sector is increasingly focused on moving forward with low carbon technology, and that will require a younger and more diverse workforce, Determan said.
To cultivate that workforce, the industry is moving forward with changes that will help improve recruitment and retention, Determan continued. More flexible work programs can be implemented to improve recruitment and retention. Many companies with which the EWTC work are now establishing formal policies for flexible work schedules. Better childcare options can be implemented by companies as well, according to the EWTC report.
Of the companies surveyed, 44% did not provide paid leave for primary caregivers, and 52% did not provide it for secondary caregivers.
Besides providing flexible hours and childcare options, companies in the sector can also improve diversity with regard to career advancement, according to the EWTC report. Women typically exit the sector while in mid-level positions, Beyer said.
Establishing formal mentorship programs and employee resource groups at companies has been shown to increase diversity and improve career advancement, Determan said.
Only 40% of companies surveyed had formal mentorship programs in place. Of those companies, 62% had a top executive group made up of at least 15% women or minorities.
The perception that the energy sector is for white males is one of the biggest hurdles to overcome, Beyer said.
“That’s why we do so much at the council to talk about the way the work has changed within the oilfield services sector, and how it’s increasingly an energy services sector,” she said. “To do that and create that collaborative shift, it’s more diverse teams that are needed.”
Areas of focus for the future to help change that perception include developing diverse recruitment pipelines and conducting diversity, equity and inclusion reviews, according to the EWTC report.
There is no end goal or benchmark number for diversity employment in the sector, Determan said.
“It’s going to be an ever increasing goal,” she said. “If we hit the numbers we want and have great representation that mirrors life, we’ll set other goals beside representation stats.”
