NAME: Erin Hatley
AGE: 41
EDUCATION: B.S. in human development and family sciences from University of Texas at Austin
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Executive director
COMPANY: The Vine School
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I found my passion working with children with special needs and their families while attending the University of Texas and working in their Early Childhood Center. After graduating, I continued to work with the special needs population as a teacher in private schools in both Houston and Austin that served students diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorders.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
I am driven to succeed by witnessing the amazing progress that my students and families make on a daily basis. I really enjoy working as a team to meet the academic, social, behavioral and language challenges our students face. It is hard work but meaningful work. Being a part of a student's ability to reach their greatest potential is truly a blessing.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
I have always felt very confident in the classroom. My background is in education, not business, fundraising or development. I have had to learn the business side of running a nonprofit and a school, and it has not always been easy. With the support of a wonderful board of directors and other professionals in the community, I have grown and continue to improve in this area.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG PROFESSIONALS?
I would encourage young professionals to lean on others for advice and perspective. I have a tendency to get caught in the day to day of operating a school and a nonprofit, that I sometimes lose the connection with other organizations that may be struggling with the same challenges as ours. It is so refreshing and encouraging to learn from others and help others in the process.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
As a part of The Vine School's mission, I provide a place of support and resources for the special needs community. Even if a student does not attend The Vine School, I still want to be able to work with parents to find resources that will benefit their child and their family. Whether that means helping to advocate for the child or assisting in finding therapeutic resources, we want to help any family we can.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
Assisting vulnerable children and families is my passion. For that reason, I tend to support nonprofits that focus on children and families in their mission. I believe there are many organizations in our community that are doing great things.
I believe the impact and outreach that nonprofits like the Children's Discovery Museum, Junior League of Victoria and CASA are making in this community are essential to the Golden Crescent area.
