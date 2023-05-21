Meals on Wheels of South Texas and Cornerstone Properties are partnering to host the "Keep Cool Fan Drive," a community initiative to help seniors beat the summer heat.
The "Keep Cool Fan Drive" is underway. The aim of the drive is to collect as many fans as possible, which will be distributed to seniors in the South Texas area, enabling them to stay cool during the upcoming summer months.
“The clock is ticking, and we urgently need your support to provide these essential fans. Let's come together and make a tangible difference in our community," said Dan Capone, executive director, Meals on Wheels of South Texas. “We are immensely proud to partner with Cornerstone Properties in this crucial mission. Together, we're ensuring our cherished seniors aren't left to face the summer heat alone.”
The primary drop-off location is Cornerstone Properties, 5003 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite F. fans can also be donated at various other locations around Victoria including Victoria Dodge, Twin Pines North, Farmers Insurance – Cody Edwards, Primal Instinct Tattoo, Happie Hippie and 361 Pop-Up Shops.
Brandi Jackson, broker-owner / relocation director at Cornerstone Properties, echoed Capone’s sentiment, saying, "The moment Meals on Wheels initiated the conversation about this crucial drive, we were instantly onboard. It's a simple act of kindness that can hugely impact a senior's comfort this summer. We encourage everyone to donate."
Members of the community who wish to participate in the fan drive are encouraged to drop off new fans at any of the designated locations. For additional information and a complete list of drop-off locations, visit: https://www.cornerstone-properties.com/fan-drive/