Get fired up for the 4th
Contributed Photo

Victoria Area Road Runners will hold a Firecracker 5K on July 4th at the Riverside Children's Park.

Registration is $35. Online registration ends at 10 p.m. July 3; race day registration is cash only from 6:30-7 a.m.

Packet pickup will be 6-8 p.m. July 1 and July 3. The first 100 registrants will receive a shirt.

Parking for the race is available at the baseball stadium.The race is chip timed and social distancing will be observed so there is no need to crowd the start line. More information will be available on race day. For questions, visit info@varra.org

