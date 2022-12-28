John and Cassie Martinez pulled up to the Big Tex Fireworks stand on Wednesday in search of sparks.
The couple from Karnes City picked out Roman candles and a Light the Night pack for their collection.
"We plan on shooting them before or on New Year's Day," John Martinez said. "It's kind of a tradition for us."
Fireworks stands only have 12 days — from Dec. 20 to 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1 — to complete legal sales in Texas. Some Victoria sellers may close up shop for the rest of the winter season if they clear their shelves before the deadline.
It is illegal to possess and sell fireworks within Victoria city limits, according to a local ordinance.
With the final second of 2022 approaching, here are some of the items fireworks stands in Victoria have to offer:
Big Tex Fireworks Stand at Patriot Park
- Location: 21 Timber Road
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Thursday, 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday
- Most popular item, according to Co-operating Manager Valerie Green: Artillery shells, which come in six-shot, 12-shot and break packs. Prices range from $18-60.
- Most expensive item: The Danger Zone pack, which costs $290, includes artillery shells, canisters and breaks.
- Cheapest item: 14-inch sparklers can be purchased with a buy one, get one free deal for $2.50.
- Fireworks for kids: Green recommended the Little Texan pack, which includes sparklers, fountains, snappers and poppers.
- Tips: Green said customers should "shop early" because "once something's gone, it's gone." Big Tex can sell fireworks on Jan. 1, but Green said there may be little left, as the stand will be returning leftovers to distributors. The Big Tex stand tends to sell out "close" to midnight on Dec. 31, Green said.
- One more tip: Do not point a Roman candle toward a person's face. The 10-ball candle may have an extra ball in it, Green said.
Fireworks Attic
- Location: 4256 SW Moody St.
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, while supplies last
- Most popular items, according to stand owner John Hilliard: Snow Cone fountains, which cost $35; artillery shells, 12-shot packs cost between $30-60; and aerial cakes, which cost between $60-100.
- Most expensive item: Mechapigzilla 136-shot package, which costs $279.
- Cheapest item: $1 poppers
- Fireworks for kids: Hilliard recommended a backpack, which includes sparklers, Roman candles and poppers.
- Tip: "See what each stand has," Hilliard said. "Different stands might offer different prices for the same fireworks."
Fireworks Frenzy
- Location: 3705 SW Moody St. (next to The Bargain Store)
- Hours: Noon to midnight through Jan. 1, while supplies last
- Most popular item, according to stand owner David Williams: Titanium artillery shells, which cost $49.99.
- Most expensive item: The Holy Crap pack, which costs $149.99.
- Cheapest item: 69 cents for a pack of 16 firecrackers
- Tips: "Don't let kids light or hold fireworks and remember to submerge your used fireworks in water before throwing them away," Williams said. "Lastly read the manufacturer's instructions before using fireworks."
- Special offer: Fireworks Frenzy offers a 10% discount to veterans and first responders who provide a photo ID, Williams said.
Alamo Fireworks Megastore
- Location: 29 Beck Road East
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Thursday, 8 am. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
- Most popular items, according to operators Katherine Smith and Shauna Skrouppa: 500 gram boxes, reloadable artillery shells, bottle rockets.
- Most expensive item: Texas Fury assortment pack, which includes fountains, 500s and artillery shells, costs $524.99.
- Cheapest item: 25 cent party poppers
- Fireworks for kids: Various backpack assortments to choose from
- Tips: Smith and Skrouppa said users should light their fireworks on a punk, which is a smoldering stick longer than a match. Fireworks should not be lighted near roadways and homes.
- Another tip: "If kids are lighting fireworks, a parent should be nearby," Skrouppa said.
- Discount offer: Alamo's "early bird special," which allows customers to get 10% off their purchase, lasts through Thursday.