First National Bank Victoria, during a time of need, is assisting the Victoria community this holiday season to help those who need it most.
The bank donated $2,500 each to The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent and the The Victoria Corp of the Salvation Army.
The Food Bank will use the funds to continue their mission of feeding the hungry in Victoria County.
The Salvation Army will use the money to help with rent, utilities, their food kitchen and gift cards to families in need.
First National Bank Victoria is a community bank here to help our community.