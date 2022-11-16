The Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art will pay homage to its founder, curator and patron of the arts Ann Harithas. An exhibition of the artist's work, titled "The Creative Era of Ann Harithas," opens on Saturday with a free reception and will give art enthusiasts an opportunity to see work by the woman who helped countless artists launch their careers.
“Ann never aggressively promoted her own art. When she promoted art it generally was somebody else’s art," said Maurice Roberts, chief curator and a longtime friend and collaborator of Harithas.
Harithas died in December. Raised on a Crossroads ranch, she was keenly interested in the culture of South Texas and its inhabitants — an interest seen in the art she promoted and the work she created.
"Ann's a true daughter of Victoria and South Texas," Roberts said. Curating work from five decades worth of Harithas' collages was a challenge, he said, but also a privilege.
“Because she helped so many people, you have this huge universe of how to interpret Ann."
The collages on display at the Five Points Museum were selected from across the artist's five decade career, including some of Harithas' oldest work. Using objects like discarded magazines, Harithas incorporated elements of fashion, politics and current events into her pieces, Roberts said.
“There was an empathy in her work," Roberts said, noting series Harithas worked on in the wake of historic events like the destruction wrought by Hurricane Katrina or the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
“You know, some of these very serious things, (but) there’s these through lines of humor, and a search for beauty," Roberts said. “She always looked for humor and joy in her work.”
"The Creative Era of Ann Harithas" will be open to the public on Saturday. Regular museum hours are noon-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
“The main thing we want people to come away with is just a sense of what an amazing artist Ann was," Roberts said.