In his first address to the Victoria Economic Development Corp. since winning reelection to a second full term, Congressman Michael Cloud spoke about changes to the Port of Victoria and other legislative priorities.
Ensuring the Port of Victoria is protected from a flood zone was a major topic of discussion at a Tuesday VEDC meeting. Protecting the port, Cloud said, will rely on the Water Resources Development Act, which was written to improve rivers and harbors as well as provide for the conservation and development of water-related resources.
That act could also have direct effect on six other ports in the district and others in the country.
Cloud said he hopes it passes through the Senate before the end of the second Senate session this year.
An authorized feasibility study would allow the Army Corps of Engineers "to assess the existing levees and how to raise them to get the Port of Victoria out of the FEMA flood zone." If the Senate bill is passed, the study would then assess a price for changes to the levees or other flood-related upgrades to the port.
"It's been a bunch of bureaucratic processes, but we're continuing to work on that and make some progress," Cloud said.
The Water Resources Development Act could also allow Max Midstream Texas, a Texas energy company, to use Calhoun County.
The Port of Calhoun is waiting for a jetties deficiency report to be released by the Army Corps of Engineers. The report could result in widening and deepening of the Matagorda Ship Channel, allowing for larger vessels to use the port in Point Comfort.
Cloud also discussed other legislation that has not yet been signed into law including the Emergency Savings Account Act, the Small Business Emergency Savings Account Act and a Federal Sunset Commission.
Weekly VEDC partnership meetings are at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St. The meetings are open to the public and include a variety of topics relevant to Victoria and the Crossroads.
