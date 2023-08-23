The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent will receive $150,000 in emergency funding from the Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas.
The donation was announced this week as part of $1,600,000 donation to help bolster food security efforts by the seven food banks serving the healthcare ministries 74-county service area across Texas, according to a news release from Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas. The funding is a response to the increased demand seen by local food banks because of the reduction in SNAP benefits, ongoing food supply issues, and inflation.
Thirteen percent of Texas households—1 in 8 Texans—experience food insecurity. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program offers food assistance to low-income people and in Texas, 79% of SNAP participants are families with children and more than 27% are families with elderly or disabled members, according to the news release. In March, due to the end of pandemic related relief, 3.7 million Texans saw a reduction in SNAP benefits, leading to every single SNAP recipient or household seeing their Lone Star card reduced by at least $95 each month. The average household saw a reduction of $212.
The seven food banks receiving funds serve counties with the highest rates of unemployment as of September 2020. They include Starr County (18.5% unemployment), Zavala County (17%), Maverick County (16.5%), Jim Wells County (14.7%) and Duval County (14.3%). These counties are home to a large number of families that are food insecure, making the additional support very timely. The funding is unrestricted, allowing each food bank to use in addressing their most urgent needs, including food costs, equipment and refrigeration.
Other food banks receiving funding are:
- Central Texas Food Bank, Austin, $300,000
- Coastal Bend Food Bank, Corpus Christi, $150,000
- Concho Valley Regional Food Bank, San Angelo, $100,000
- Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, $300,000
- San Antonio Food Bank, $300,000
- South Texas Food Bank, Laredo, $300,000