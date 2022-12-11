The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent received KVB’s business beautification award for the month of December. Keep Victoria Beautiful staff and board members, along with Food Bank of the Golden Crescent employees and management, are shown in the photo in front of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, 801 S. Laurent St. The award is given monthly to recognize businesses that help to beautify the Victoria community through property upkeep, landscaping and other improvements. To nominate a business to receive the award, visit www.victoriatx.gov/kvb and click on “Beautification Awards.”
Food Bank of the Golden Crescent earns City beautification award
- From City of Victoria Communications Office
-
-
- Comments
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- 7 arrested during task force investigation
- Woman killed in Victoria County house fire was mother, grandmother and homemaker
- Jury sentences Victoria man to life in prison
- New Victoria County emergency management hub one step closer to approval
- Marriage licenses
- Refugio overcomes largest deficit since season opener to advance to state
- Mayor Jeff Bauknight to speak at Fireside Chat
- Even a Bruin knows Trojans' Williams is Heisman worthy
- Local motorcycle club hosts successful toy drive
- Blotter: Victoria teen arrested on street racing, drug possession charges
Commented
Recent Comments
-
Beverly Walker said:
Phyllis and family- My sincerest sympathy at this time of sorrow. May God bless and keep you. Its been a long time since our friendship began and I remember you with kindest regards. Take care
-
Andrew Speakerman , Jr. said:
What a great man.
-
Sylvia Sanchez said:My beautiful baby girl gone but never forgotten wasn’t able to say goodbye as I was moving out of my house today to an apartment too many memories of Robert so must move on and learn to b alone. 😥🙏
-
Charlene Rogers Arguelles said:
Hugs and prayers for comfort and peace for the Valderama family... Fly high with the Angel my dear friend, love you always!
-
James Thacker said:Ann and I are so sorry to hear of Lori's passing. We remember her bring food over when Walter passed. Ann and I also remember all the fun times we had together in college and Ann in high-schoo…