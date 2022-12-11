The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent received KVB’s business beautification award for the month of December.  Keep Victoria Beautiful staff and board members, along with Food Bank of the Golden Crescent employees and management, are shown in the photo in front of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, 801 S. Laurent St. The award is given monthly to recognize businesses that help to beautify the Victoria community through property upkeep, landscaping and other improvements. To nominate a business to receive the award, visit www.victoriatx.gov/kvb and click on “Beautification Awards.”

