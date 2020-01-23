If University of Houston-Victoria President Bob Glenn were to pick someone to appear in a poster advertising the university, Josie Rivera would be among the first people he’d choose.
“She is, on a daily basis, a great example of who we are and what we can do,” Glenn said.
UHV has awarded Rivera with three of her five degrees. After dropping out of high school, Rivera went on to pursue a career in education. She now serves on the boards of several organizations.
And that’s exactly the type of person the Victoria Chamber of Commerce was looking for when it decided to name Rivera its Citizen of the Year.
Rivera was presented with the award Thursday night at the 2020 Victoria Chamber annual banquet.
The key way Rivera chooses to give back to the community is through education, which she has made a cornerstone of her life.
She served as superintendent of Bloomington ISD. Rivera was also named a National Distinguished Principal in 1999 after she helped re-open Guadalupe Elementary School in 1998.
She has also held positions on numerous boards, including the UHV President’s Regional Advisory Board, the Victoria College Board of Trustees and the Hospice of South Texas Board of Directors.
In previous interviews with the Victoria Advocate, she’s acknowledged that her path was not always easy.
Rivera dropped out of high school in ninth grade, after her parents became ill.
Later, she earned her GED, attended college and began a career in education.
While serving as a principal at William Wood Elementary, she also attended night classes at Texas A&M in Kingsville.
“I would get home at 1 a.m.,” Rivera told the Advocate in a 2015 interview. “I don’t know how I did it.”
But throughout Rivera’s journey, she has remained a constant in the Bloomington community.
In 1996, she and her husband bought a house she used to idolize as a little girl on her way to first-grade classes at Bloomington Elementary School.
All her college degrees are framed and proudly displayed in the study.
Amy Mundy, who’s worked with Rivera for more than a decade through Victoria College and as a chamber ambassador, said her colleague is more than deserving of the award.
“Josie is wonderful to work with and has a very giving and open spirit,” Mundy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.