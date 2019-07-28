Jason Pruitt had been in and out of Victoria County Jail for several years by the time he was last released in 2004.
Pruitt, 37, who had served time for various drug-related offenses, is now director of welding at Tejas Production Services, which manufactures oilfield production equipment. As a supervisor, Pruitt oversees staff at a company where, according to a straw poll he conducted one day in the warehouse, about 70% of employees have a criminal record.
Should people convicted of low-level, nonviolent offenses be given a second chance?
If criminal justice reformists have their way, there will soon be many more such employees entering the workforce.
Because of his track record of hiring people with criminal records, Hunter Follett, chief financial officer of Tejas Production Services, was invited to attend a meeting of criminal justice advocates at the White House on June 13. As he prepares to expand his warehouse capacity by 50% and hire an additional 40 staff members, Follett wants to continue providing work opportunities for former inmates.
On Friday, 2,200 inmates were released from the federal prison system as a result of the First Step Act. The legislation, which passed in December, gained bipartisan support in both chambers of Congress.
The main goal of the legislation, championed by national and state advocacy groups, including the #cut50 initiative fronted by the likes of Van Jones and Kim Kardashian, is to reduce recidivism.
In addition to re-sentencing reforms, like retroactively applying the 2010 Fair Sentencing Act, which reduced the disparity of penalties between crack cocaine and powder cocaine needed to trigger certain federal criminal penalties, the act also requires the Department of Justice to develop an assessment system to be used by the Bureau of Prisons to assess the recidivism risk of all federal prisoners and to place prisoners in programs and productive activities to reduce that risk.
For people leaving prison and reentering the workforce, not only is it hard to stay on top of parole requirements, finding work with a criminal record can be hard.
“One of the reasons I came to Tejas was because it was a mom and pop shop,” Pruitt said, meaning they didn’t require extensive background checks.
People with a criminal history are often limited by the types of jobs they can get. Follett said the jobs at his company have no such limitations.
Follett said the company recently removed the box asking about criminal history from its job applications. Nationally, a movement to “Ban the Box” has gained traction.
Despite all the efforts of criminal justice reform at a national level, Burt Ellison, who served as director of the now-defunct Project RIO from 1994-2001, said the movement has yet to gain comparable traction in Texas.
“I’m smiling,” Ellison said, “because a lot of elements of the First Step Act appear to be from the Project RIO manual.”
The state’s lack of comparable programs also stands out compared to the success of its former programs. A year after release, only 23 percent of high-risk RIO participants returned to prison, compared with 38 percent of a comparable group of non-RIO parolees. Ellison thinks people forgot about the work the program did by the time it lost funding in 2011.
“The focus changed as far as the legislative focus,” Ellison said.
At least in Texas, he said, “Recidivism is no longer at the forefront.”
In spite of challenges, Follett said his employees make it work.
Pruitt got his welding certification after being released in 2004. He was married in 2008 and found work at Tejas in 2009. But, as the resident “psychiatrist” at Tejas Production Services, where more than half of employees have a criminal record of some type, he knows that the transition isn’t always easy and sometimes they need strict lines for guidance.
The lines are literal in the Tejas warehouse. Shadow lines for tools are painted on workstations, reminding workers to replace them.
Follett said employees who are former inmates have told him the lack of structure after their release can often be disorienting, but he said he believes in second chances because of employees like Mark Mendoza.
“He was incarcerated for 11 years for some sort of drug crime,” Follett said. “He got out and got a job with us like immediately. His immediate reaction was ‘I can’t lose this opportunity’.”
