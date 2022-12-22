Formosa Plastics Corp., Texas recently was recognized as the Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent’s regional 2022 Local Employer of Excellence.
Formosa Plastics representatives accepted the award at the Texas Workforce Commission’s 25th Annual Texas Workforce Conference Nov. 30–Dec. 2 in Dallas. The award honors private-sector employers that are actively involved with Texas Workforce Solutions and make a positive impact on workers, the community, and the state, according to a news release from the Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent.
Also, Victoria College Adult Education and Literacy was recognized for an Adult Education and Literacy Co-Enrollment Award. The award recognizes partners who demonstrate exemplary performance and outstanding adult education literacy service delivery in partnership with employers, community colleges, and Workforce boards.
Formosa Plastics employs about 2,500 full time employees and 1,000 contractors, aligning with Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent’s initiative to attract, develop, and retain a highly qualified, well-trained workforce for our region.
Formosa Plastics is a strong proponent of developing a highly skilled future workforce and is currently working with ApprencticeshipTexas to develop a DOL-Registered Apprenticeship Program, supporting the Texas workforce system’s goal of ensuring that employers have a sustainable talent pipeline of workers with the resources and skills needed to remain competitive in the global market. Since their founding, Formosa has worked with Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent to meet their hiring and customized training needs, according to the news release.
“Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent is honored to recognize Formosa Plastics Corporation, Texas as our 2022 Local Employer of Excellence and to the privilege of maintaining a long lasting, mutually-beneficial, relationship,” said WSGC Executive Director Henry Guajardo.
”The Local Employer of Excellence Award highlights the importance of partnerships between Workforce Solutions and Texas employers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These employers exemplify innovation and commitment to their communities by expanding opportunities to the local workforce as they grow their businesses.”
”More people than ever are working in Texas, thanks to businesses like this Employer of Excellence, supported by Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “From apprenticeships to using job training resources, Workforce Solutions provides exemplary services for individuals looking to turn a job into a career so Texas employers and employees can succeed.”
”The Lone Star State is big, and Texas employers like Formosa Plastics Corporation, Texas keep building it with career opportunities that keep Texas and Texans in the fast lane for growth,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “With many excellent employers making Texas home, this Employer of Excellence Award speaks to Formosa Plastics Corporation monumental contributions to Texas and their local community.”
Formosa Plastics was voted best place to work with over 100 employees by the Calhoun County community in 2022. The plant has 128 job openings in Point Comfort. For more information, visit fpcusa.com/about-formosa/careers/.
Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent is among 28 local Texas Workforce Development Boards located throughout the state. The board serves Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca, and Victoria counties. Through partnerships with TWC and their communities, workforce boards meet the needs of Texas employers and workers through locally-designed, market-driven workforce development initiatives and services. All employers and individuals can take advantage of these services.