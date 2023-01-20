Formosa Plastics Corporation's Point Comfort site changed its top leader this week.
Mike Rivet, who has worked in the Point Comfort plant for over 30 years, replaced retiring Vice President and General Manager Rick Crabtree on Monday. Rivet's new title is executive director and site manager, according to a Formosa spokesperson.
Rivet most recently served as a senior director in Crabtree's office. He first joined Formosa in 1985, working for the company's operation in Baton Rogue, Louisiana, until October 1992, when he moved to Texas to serve as health and safety director.
In a statement from Formosa, Rivet said he is "looking forward" to his new role with the company.
Outside of his job at Formosa, Rivet serves on the boards of the Rotary Club of Port Lavaca, the President's Regional Advisory Board at the University of Houston-Victoria and the Victoria College Education Foundation.
In other Formosa news, the company announced Jan. 13 it donated $250,000 to the United Way of the Crossroads and the United Way of Calhoun County last month.
The checks from Formosa were made possible by a fundraiser the company ran during its two-day golf tournament held at The Club of Colony Creek in Victoria last October.
"We appreciate the unwavering support (of) Formosa Plastics to the United Way and the community," United Way of Calhoun County Executive Director Wendy Cabrera said in a statement.
Mike Elgin, chairman of the charity golf tournament, said in a statement that the October event was a "huge success."
"We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support from the participants, sponsors, volunteers and donors," Elgin said. "They continue to amaze me each year when they surpass their goal, even during challenging economic times."
United Way, a worldwide nonprofit with over 1,000 local charities in its network, strives to improve educational performance, economic mobility and access to health resources in the communities it serves, according to its website.