Fossati’s Delicatessen, 302 S. Main St., will celebrate its 140th anniversary Saturday.
The day will include proclamations, live music, free anniversary cake and free prizes.
The band, Love Me Last, will perform from noon to 3 p.m. The Barbershop Chorus, which is making a comeback from the pandemic, will perform from 6:30-8:30.p.m.
At 1 p.m. Mayor Pro Tem Josephine Soliz will read a proclamation issued by Mayor Jeff Bauknight..Congressman Michael Cloud is scheduled to be there, as well, said Susan Darshad
family board treasurer.
John Fossati, president of the family business, and Gloria Fossati Borreca, 85, the chairman of the family board, will also speak.
Free anniversary cake will be served. The cake is made from a Fossati family member’s cake recipe, Darshad said..
Throughout the day drawings will be held for T-shirts, old fashion diner mugs and gift cards.
Fossati’s is the oldest delicatessen in Texas and is registered in the National Registry of Historic Places.
It was established in 1882 as a saloon. The ban on alcohol threatened to close the saloon down, so John Fossati’s great-grandfather, Frank Fossati, transformed the saloon into a restaurant that served sandwiches made with imported meats and cheeses.
The fourth generation of the family is involved in the business today.
