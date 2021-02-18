Free storage is available at all U-Haul stores for 30 days because of water damage, power outages or other needs Texas residents are facing amid the ongoing winter storm.
“Accessibility to clean, dry and secure storage can assist communities with their recovery efforts, particularly for residents that have had frozen pipes burst and cause home damage,” according to a U-Haul press release.
Both brick and mortar storage units and potable storage containers can be used.
U-box portable storage containers can be filled at U-Haul locations and stored secure warehouses. They have 257 cubic feet of space and a 1-ton capacity.
Storage is subject to vacancy at a U-Haul location.
Find a location on the U-Haul website at www.uhaul.com/Storage. U-Haul locations and participating affiliate H-Haul storage businesses can also be found by calling 1-800-GO-UHAUL, said media and public relations specialist Andrea Batchelor.
