Victoria’s first barbecue chain has entered the market, but Mumphord’s Place BBQ co-owner Ricky Mumphord said he isn’t concerned about the competition.
He knows his restaurant’s customer base is loyal.
Nevertheless, he welcomes Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to the scene. Although he hasn’t met the Victoria location’s owner and operator, Kevin Ferrall, he said the barbecue community in Victoria is tight-knit.
“We’re all friends, just trying to make a living,” Mumphord said. “Good luck to Dickey’s! There’s enough business for all of us.”
To officially welcome them to town, the Victoria Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at the restaurant, located in front of Walmart SuperCenter on North Navarro Street on Tuesday afternoon.
The restaurant opened in September, after renovations on the storefront at 9006 N. Navarro St. began early this summer. It is Victoria’s first location of the franchise, which has 139 locations in Texas.
Ferrall acquired a love for the restaurant industry while working at a Raising Cane’s in Baton Rouge, La., in the aftermath of 2008’s Hurricane Gustav.
He said the restaurant provided a gathering point for residents, contractors and first responders to eat and relax.
“We were one of the first places that was open and servicing people,” Ferrall said. “People needed a place to go.”
Serving first responders, he said, is what made him want to open Victoria’s first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. Ferrall, a four-year Victoria resident, said he knew it was the right place to open a restaurant when he witnessed a tight-knit community in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Signs on the restaurant’s tables advertise a discount to first responders in uniform pay homage to that sentiment.
“Being able to respond quickly is part of Dickey’s brand,” Ferrall said.
