With its new financial center on North Navarro Street, Frost will now offer a full range of financial services for consumers and business customers in Victoria.
The Victoria Financial Center, which opened Monday, is not the company’s first foray into the Victoria market. Frost has had a presence in Victoria since 1999, when it opened Frost Insurance where Professional Insurance Agents used to be.
But with the opening comes a first for the national banking center. The Victoria branch is Frost’s first new facility. All other locations were former banks bought by the company when it expanded, according to a statement released Monday.
The company purchased the former Capital One building in front of the Victoria Mall and had it demolished in early 2018. The financial center now stands there.
The new facility brings with it a new approach to banking.
“It’s a more modern approach than traditional or older-style banks where there is a huge line of tellers,” said Bill Day, bank vice president and corporate communication manager. “People don’t come in banks to work with tellers anymore – it’s more one-on-one to discuss financial options.”
Robert Crawford, Frost’s market president in Victoria, agreed.
“We could not be more excited to open this financial center and bring the Frost Bank value proposition to our neighbors in Victoria,” Crawford said in a statement Monday. “Consumers and business customers now can get a range of banking, financial, trust and wealth management services, all through Frost’s award-winning customer service.”
Frost Bank started in San Antonio 150 years ago and has more than 130 locations in Texas.
“That location has good traffic, good visibility, and it’s in a growing part of town as far as businesses go,” Day said. “We’re really looking forward to operating our financial center in Victoria.”
