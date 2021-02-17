Difficulties for trucks to get from suppliers to gas stations because of unsafe roadways has caused temporary lags in supply, a fuel expert said.
"It's frustrating to see the rumors," said Paul Hardin, president and CEO of the Texas Food & Fuel Association. "We are not low on fuel. In 48 hours, we'll literally almost be back to normal," he said on Wednesday afternoon.
Despite scares of gas running out, lines of cars wrapped around the pump and down the street throughout the day Wednesday at the Valero gas station, 302 N. Navarro St. One of the gas station's workers, Maria Nunez, said she thinks the Valero had a long line because it is one of the first opportunities for folks coming from outside Victoria to buy gas when they arrive into town.
At one point, the gas station ran out of unleaded gas. But she said premium octane gas was still available, and the unleaded that was delivered would soon be available for purchase.
The lines at the Valero extended around the pumps and a little more than a block down Port Lavaca Highway. Many of the customers that day had told Nunez they were from Port Lavaca, Seadrift and Palacios to buy gas or other essentials.
Hardin said he suggests consumers stick to their normal habits because the retail gas system is not designed for everyone to fill up at once. If a consumer buys gas for an electricity generator to power their house, he said to only buy what is necessary.
Hardin said some of the gas purchases are the result of panic buying and "are senseless if you're going to be staying at home anyway."
The Texas Food & Fuel Association is receiving updates from fuel distributors, convenience stores, the governor's office and Department of Public Safety while supply chains are working outside the norm.
Wayne Dierlam and his grandson, William Dierlam, drove to the Stripes gas station, 2002 N. Navarro St., Wednesday to fill up gas cans for electric generators at their home in Victoria. They accounted for just one car among many lines of vehicles at gas stations across Victoria on Wednesday.
Consumers who paid for an exact amount inside Stripes, like with cash for example, offered to share extra with one another Wednesday if their vehicle or gas cans were filled.
Fuel concerns are more drastic in areas of the state where weather is preventing trucking more than in the Crossroads, such as northeast Texas, Hardin said. Gas terminals have either slowed down or rationed distribution in that part of Texas.
"I hope all Texans learned from Hurricane Harvey," Hardin said. "The panic buying set in, and it was totally uncalled for. Our fuel system — convenience stores, fuel distribution, everything else — is built around you as a consumer filling up maybe once a week, not everybody on the same day."
Groceries
Finding a way to cook food is a challenge, but keeping stores’ shelves stocked with food is also becoming an uncertainty.
“Our hours are 9 to 7 p.m. today, but I can’t tell you what they’ll be tomorrow,” said Dick’s Food Store owner Ronnie Hyak.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, he said the store has no milk, eggs, bread or water.
On Wednesday, he said he expects a produce truck to arrive. Then on Thursday, he said he expects a regular grocery truck with water and on Friday another regular grocery truck.
Dick’s has recently worked to overcome shortages because of the pandemic as well.
Water was also not available for purchase at H-E-B, 1505 E. Rio Grande St., Wednesday afternoon.
As of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Walmart locations in Port Lavaca, Edna and Hallettsville were closed. Walmart published an interactive map of store location closures on their website, corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2021/02/15/winter-storm-facility-status. Both Victoria locations and the Cuero location were open as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
H-E-B published a list of store locations’ hours on their website, newsroom.heb.com/severe-winter-weather-h-e-b-store-operations-real-time-updates.
Target, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, is also still open as of Wednesday afternoon and includes a grocery department.
H-E-B and Aldi did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publishing.
