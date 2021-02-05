New faces are coming to downtown Victoria.
Building owners will have the opportunity to make upgrades to their building facades through the Downtown Facade Grant Program, which is now accepting applications. Many of those buildings have comprised the Victoria skyline for years and are now eligible to "protect, enhance and preserve the historic resource and landmarks" in Victoria, according to the program's application.
A facade restoration with a $10,000 maximum and other improvements on a case-by-case basis are available through the program. Multiple applicants can receive assistance. accepted applicants are reimbursed in a single payment. The maximum amount of funding per property is based on available funds at the time and are open to be used until Sept. 30.
The total program funds of $50,000 come from the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corp. and are administrated through the Victoria Main Street Program, said Danielle Williams, executive director of the Victoria Main Street Program.
"There's no task too small when it comes to downtown," said Christine Blaine, who is president of the Main Street Board president and vice president of Victoria Chamber of Commerce. "It doesn't have to be huge. The more we can get people downtown, the better."
With ascetically pleasing fronts to Victoria's buildings, rejuvenating, refacing and enhancing what the community already has in turn draws in more tourists, Blaine said.
In the future, Williams said, she hopes that another similar program can become available to focus on buildings' interiors such as fire suppression systems, grease traps or installing modern electrical systems.
"A lot of our visitors are business visitors," Williams said. "Hopefully, we'll get more tourism and more entertainment down the road. So it's good to see people taking care of their facades as you drive down because then it draws some interest."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.