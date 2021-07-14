Members of Victoria's business community were briefed on the status of immigration at the state's southern border and in the region by a local sheriff Wednesday.
At a Victoria Chamber of Commerce's monthly luncheon, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd said bailouts and pursuits in his county were increasing as a result of increased encounters at the state's southern border.
"It used to be an ebb and flow," said Boyd, who previously served as chief deputy at the Victoria County Sheriff's Office under its previous administration. "Now, it is a flood."
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Data, border officials in May reported more than 180,000 encounters at Texas' southern border. This is an increase over figures from April and March, which reported 178,854 and 173,337 encounters, respectively.
May 2021 figures are the highest reported so far this year, and an almost 20% increase over the 2019 peak, which was also reported in May.
Encounter data does not account for repeated attempts by migrants to cross the border, meaning every attempt by one person is tallied.
At the end of his presentation, Boyd fielded questions from members about immigration and the border, including how residents could assist law enforcement, which elected officials to contact and how to advocate for change. Others asked how state and federal agencies — to what degree — are assisting local law enforcement.
The sheriff said knowing about bailouts and pursuits is important for all residents in the region, including members of the business community.
"This is stuff that everyone needs to know about before anything will change," Boyd said.
The chamber looks for speakers who can give a "raw and accurate account" of all types of issues in the community, said Mike Olson, a five-year board member and the current president-elect for the chamber.
"(Boyd) was able to describe the issue because he has seen it up close," said Olson, who also serves as the chief executive officer for Citizens Medical Center. "That is what we look for in our speakers."
The chamber hears often from elected officials in the community, including some law enforcement officials. In January, they heard from former Victoria County Sheriff T. Michael O’Connor. More recently, in June, they heard from Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson.
