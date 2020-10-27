A free webinar set for Wednesday may assist small businesses build a stronger online presence.
The Governor’s Small Business Webinar will assist participants in adding e-commerce, finding free advice and registering for tax payments. It will also feature a question-and-answer session from 1-2 p.m. The event is hosted by the governor’s office.
Panelists are from Instagram, Amazon and the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
Registration can be done at gov.texas.gov/business/event/governors-small-business-webinar-optimizing-online-marketing-selling and will be capped at a capacity of 10,000 virtual participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.