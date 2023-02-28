Clean, renewable energy sources could be flowing in Victoria as soon as 2025.
The Victoria County Navigation District, which runs the Port of Victoria, is negotiating lease agreements with a green ammonia maker and a company seeking to produce and store solar energy through new methods. Both businesses would lease land located within the Port’s Texas Logistics Center.
First Ammonia plans to build a facility that would produce an eco-friendly energy source known as green ammonia. Ammonia is a chemical commonly found in fertilizers and cleaning supplies. Creating the chemical can result in the emission of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas.
But solar and wind energy can produce green ammonia from water and air in a way that there would be no carbon emissions.
Lee Raymond, who heads First Ammonia’s global project development efforts, said the company’s green ammonia production facility would be the first-of-its-kind because of the technology used in its processes, as well as the capability to consume unwanted renewable power from Texas’ grid in order to keep the plant running constantly.
“Victoria meets our land, power, water and logistical needs,” Raymond said. “It’s also been well established that Victoria is a very welcoming city.”
Raymond said First Ammonia’s site has close access to the Victoria Barge Canal.
According to Port of Victoria Executive Director Sean Stibich, the site First Ammonia is interested in leasing spans 115 acres and the facility would support 50 new jobs. First Ammonia plans to invest around $275 million for infrastructure. The investment could grow up to $1 billion, according to the port.
First Ammonia is under an agreement that gives them until December 2024 to develop plans for the facility before signing a 50-year lease. First Ammonia’s plant could be operational in 2025 if the Port of Victoria Commission approves the company’s plans.
“We want to give them time to do their due diligence,” Stibich said. “The land is secured for them while they come up with the site design.”
The other renewable power project looking to launch operations in Victoria by 2025 is Vitis Energy’s proposed Portside Energy Center. Panels and batteries inside the facility would create and contain solar energy with the help of new energy management software.
The energy center, expected to be worth around $90 million, would sit on 150 acres of land, the port stated in a news release.
“We’ve been wanting to expand our green energy operations in South Texas and the leadership at the Port of Victoria has been excellent at working with us to develop a site tailored to our needs,” Vitis Energy Director of Development William Conoly said in a news release.
Stibich said Vitis’ solar power operation could conveniently benefit the renewable energy needs of the facility proposed by First Ammonia.
“Having different kinds of renewable power generation at the Port of Victoria could attract new industries to the area, which would increase economic development,” Stibich said.
The Victoria Economic Development Corporation, directed by Jonas Titas, played the role of matchmaker — linking up the energy producers with an organization with available real estate.
“Companies know that green power is more attractive today, so these projects would be advantageous to Victoria,” Titas said.