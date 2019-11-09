Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34908
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Burge Unit B
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: F. Fassett, Section 22, A-707
Acres: 347.95
API No.: 42-123-34906
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Loos Unit
Well No.: 11L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 13,400 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.21 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Survey Name: C.S. Hardwick, A-240
Acres: 700.47
API No.: 42-123-34907
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Loos Unit
Well No.: 12L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 13,400 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.21 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Survey Name: C.S. Hardwick, A-240
Acres: 700.47
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33497
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Banff
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.03 miles N.W. of La Grange
Survey Name: H. Dibble, A-163
Acres: 871.68
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34229
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Merritt South Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Cost
Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-453
Acres: 905.80
API No.: 42-177-34228
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Merritt South Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Cost
Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-453
Acres: 905.80
API No.: 42-177-34227
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Merritt South Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.E. of Cost
Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-453
Acres: 905.80
API No.: 42-177-34226
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Merritt South Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.E. of Cost
Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-453
Acres: 905.80
API No.: 42-177-34236
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: J.M. Preston Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles E. of Smiley
Survey Name: W.W. Pace, A-373
Acres: 1,068.22
API No.: 42-177-34235
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: J.M. Preston Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles E. of Smiley
Survey Name: W.W. Pace, A-373
Acres: 1,068.22
API No.: 42-177-34234
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: J.M. Preston Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles E. of Smiley
Survey Name: W.W. Pace, A-373
Acres: 1,068.22
API No.: 42-177-34240
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hemingway J
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137
Acres: 1,169.81
API No.: 42-177-34239
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hemingway G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137
Acres: 1,146.45
API No.: 42-177-34238
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hemingway F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137
Acres: 1,146.45
API No.: 42-177-34237
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hemingway E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137
Acres: 1,146.45
API No.: 42-177-34232
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Glacier F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30
Acres: 1,551.71
API No.: 42-177-34231
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Glacier E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30
Acres: 1,551.71
API No.: 42-177-34230
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Glacier D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30
Acres: 1,235.42
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33752
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit
Well No.: 2056
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Total Depth: 6,498 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 6,209.81
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-31953
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal Recompletion
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Sprencel A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,950 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Survey Name: A. Soto, A-260
Acres: 559.86
API No.: 42-255-36655
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Haveman Trust – H 01
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 25,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Acres: 1,225.74
API No.: 42-255-36647
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 25,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Acres: 595.96
API No.: 42-255-36624
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Foster Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97
Acres: 646.10
API No.: 42-255-36630
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Foster Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97
Acres: 646.10
API No.: 42-255-36623
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Foster Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97
Acres: 646.10
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34344
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Dean
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Telferner, East (5,150 Frio)
Total Depth: 6,350 feet
Direction and Miles: 11 miles E. of Victoria
Survey Name: J. McConnaughay, A-262
Acres: 725.76
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34127
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arches D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: M. Cogswell, A-144
Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 1,867 barrels per day
Gas: 2,371,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,041 psi
Total Depth: 21,410 feet
Perforations: 11,527-21,316 feet
API No.: 42-177-34126
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arches C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: M. Cogswell, A-144
Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 1,633 barrels per day
Gas: 1,990,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 861 psi
Total Depth: 18,860 feet
Perforations: 11,619-18,766 feet
API No.: 42-177-34125
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arches B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: M. Cogswell, A-144
Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 1,453 barrels per day
Gas: 1,855,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 889 psi
Total Depth: 20,085 feet
Perforations: 11,550-19,979 feet
API No.: 42-177-34124
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Arches A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: M. Cogswell, A-144
Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 1,397 barrels per day
Gas: 1,937,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 970 psi
Total Depth: 17,661 feet
Perforations: 11,875-17,570 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36169
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Hoffmann Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,252.6 barrels per day
Gas: 1,924,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 35/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,230 psi
Total Depth: 17,195 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,135 feet
Perforations: 11,051-17,110 feet
API No.: 42-255-36167
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Hoffmann Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,436 barrels per day
Gas: 1,243,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 35/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 851 psi
Total Depth: 17,055 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,004 feet
Perforations: 11,077-16,978 feet
API No.: 42-255-36166
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Hoffmann Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,487 barrels per day
Gas: 1,705,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,091 psi
Total Depth: 16,861 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,802 feet
Perforations: 10,904-16,776 feet
API No.: 42-255-36242
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Voss Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: CI Co, Section 34, A-82
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles W. of Gillett
Oil: 2,224 barrels per day
Gas: 838,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,523 psi
Total Depth: 18,275 feet
Perforations: 8,638-18,188 feet
API No.: 42-255-36243
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Voss Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: CI Co, Section 34, A-82
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles W. of Gillett
Oil: 1,781 barrels per day
Gas: 726,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,462 psi
Total Depth: 18,227 feet
Perforations: 8,664-18,143 feet
API No.: 42-255-36244
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Voss Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: CI Co, Section 34, A-82
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles W. of Gillett
Oil: 2,171 barrels per day
Gas: 874,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 776 psi
Total Depth: 18,233 feet
Perforations: 8,758-18,151 feet
API No.: 42-255-36267
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Finley Unit
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.W. of Panna Maria
Oil: 2,165 barrels per day
Gas: 3,314,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 62/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,162 psi
Total Depth: 14,367 feet
Perforations: 10,761-14,286 feet
API No.: 42-255-36259
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Finley Unit
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.W. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,428 barrels per day
Gas: 2,093,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 924 psi
Total Depth: 14,417 feet
Perforations: 10,711-14,340 feet
API No.: 42-255-36258
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Mills Unit
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles N.W. of Panna Maria
Oil: 2,758 barrels per day
Gas: 3,968,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,301 psi
Total Depth: 16,353 feet
Perforations: 10,586-16,290 feet
API No.: 42-255-36257
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Mills Unit
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles N.W. of Panna Maria
Oil: 2,492 barrels per day
Gas: 3,680,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,393 psi
Total Depth: 16,239 feet
Perforations: 10,755-16,183 feet
API No.: 42-255-36361
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,
Lease Name: Shipman Unit G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,997 barrels per day
Gas: 1,210,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,750 psi
Total Depth: 19,195 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,140 feet
Perforations: 10,509-19,107 feet
API No.: 42-255-36360
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,
Lease Name: Shipman Unit F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,188 barrels per day
Gas: 572,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,842 psi
Total Depth: 19,117 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,062 feet
Perforations: 10,431-19,029 feet
API No.: 42-255-35145
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barboza Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: J. Davis, A-88
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 939 barrels per day
Gas: 2,854,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,610 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,060 psi
Total Depth: 17,704 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,781-17,576 feet
API No.: 42-255-35144
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barboza Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: J. Davis, A-88
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,025 barrels per day
Gas: 3,085,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,749 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,327 psi
Total Depth: 18,300 feet
Perforations: 12,703-16,584 feet
API No.: 42-255-35143
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barboza Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: J. Davis, A-88
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,315 barrels per day
Gas: 3,955,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,487 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,791 psi
Total Depth: 18,333 feet
Perforations: 12,567-18,205 feet
API No.: 42-255-35142
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barboza Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: J. Davis, A-88
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,360 barrels per day
Gas: 4,098,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,362 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,617 psi
Total Depth: 18,235 feet
Perforations: 12,690-18,108 feet
API No.: 42-255-36312
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Barnett Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.E. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,115 barrels per day
Gas: 664,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,424 psi
Total Depth: 17,068 feet
Perforations: 12,189-16,909 feet
API No.: 42-255-36319
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Protégé Energy III
Lease Name: Littlepage-McBride
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 758.4 barrels per day
Gas: 574,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 751 psi
Total Depth: 16,521 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,449 feet
Perforations: 10,929-16,368 feet
API No.: 42-255-36321
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Protégé Energy III
Lease Name: Littlepage-McBride
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101
Direction and Miles: 13.4 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 791 barrels per day
Gas: 716,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 832 psi
Total Depth: 16,420 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,352 feet
Perforations: 10,854-16,271 feet
API No.: 42-255-36322
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Protégé Energy III
Lease Name: Littlepage-McBride AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 392.4 barrels per day
Gas: 329,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 430 psi
Total Depth: 16,220 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,148 feet
Perforations: 10,998-16,067 feet
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34344
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Dean
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Telferner, East (5,150 Frio)
Survey Name: J. McConnaughay, A-262
Direction and Miles: 11 miles E. of Victoria
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 115,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 4/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,455 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,485 psi
Total Depth: 6,310 feet
Plug Back Depth: 4,426 feet
Perforations: 4,420-4,422 feet
