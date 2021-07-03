Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34193
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Rise Petroleum Investments LLC
Lease Name: Rise Reid
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Lavaca River (1700)
Total Depth: 2,550
Direction and Miles: 17.7 miles SE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Brown, C, A-81
Acres: 742.06
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34471
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.
Lease Name: Welder, Minnie S., Estate
Well No.: G 8
Field Name: Lonnie Glasscock (Greta Str.)
Total Depth: 3,600
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles SW of Victoria
Survey Name: P. Dimitt, A-21
Acres: 153.68
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34002
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Royal Production Company, Inc.
Lease Name: South Texas Children’s Home
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Pettus New
Total Depth: 4,838
Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Mineral
Survey Name: Williams, H L, A-532
Acres: 46.93
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34930
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: W Leske Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120
Direction and Miles: 12.7 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 1,203 barrels per day
Gas: 2,434,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,272 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,016 ft.–18,203 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34931
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: W Leske Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 1,213 barrels per day
Gas: 2,494,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,254 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,920 ft.–18,145 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34932
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: W Leske Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 1,270 barrels per day
Gas: 2,522,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,369 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,952 ft.–18,260 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34933
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: W Leske Unit A
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 1,198 barrels per day
Gas: 2,536,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,035 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,929 ft.–17,917 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36646
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: JJJ Ranch-Sisti ULW
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,261.48 barrels per day
Gas: 1,047,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,841 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,145 ft.–17,704 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36698
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Armand Unit A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles E of Hobson
Oil: 1,505 barrels per day
Gas: 1,557,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,350 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,549 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,212 ft.–15,335 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36699
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Armand Unit A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles E of Hobson
Oil: 1,602 barrels per day
Gas: 1,931,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,428 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,307 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,000 ft.–15,136 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36700
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Armand Unit A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles E of Hobson
Oil: 1,218 barrels per day
Gas: 2,298,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,032 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,280 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,874 ft.–15,335 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36804
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,315.34 barrels per day
Gas: 1,049,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,626 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,594 ft.–17,526 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36805
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,328.96 barrels per day
Gas: 1,107,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,834 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,810 ft.–17,706 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36806
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,367.24 barrels per day
Gas: 1,103,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,745 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,699 ft.–17,620 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36807
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,398.23 barrels per day
Gas: 1,127,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,742 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,979 ft.–17,640 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36808
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,323.62 barrels per day
Gas: 1,105,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,792 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,876 ft.–17,689 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36834
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Joe Burreaux Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 474 barrels per day
Gas: 680,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 925 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,530 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,972 ft.–16,324 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36835
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Joe Burreaux Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 686 barrels per day
Gas: 1,065,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1029 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,500 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,931 ft.–16,332 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36837
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Joe Burreaux Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 818 barrels per day
Gas: 924,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 934 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,489 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,948 ft.–16,316 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33218
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 86
Field Name: McFaddin (5350)
Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 21 barrels per day
Gas: 95,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 300 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,920 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,801 ft.
Perforations: 5,381 ft.–5,390 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34344
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cook A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1675 barrels per day
Gas: 792,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,393 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,030 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,889 ft.–17,959 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34345
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cook B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,294 barrels per day
Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,341 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,242 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,928 ft.–18,172 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34346
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Cook C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,682 barrels per day
Gas: 792,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,465 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,236 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,948 ft.–18,165 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35470
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Florrum
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Niels Carlsen (6500 SD.)
Survey Name: M&C, A-277
Direction and Miles: 20.7 miles NW of Bay City
Oil: 53 barrels per day
Gas: 250,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,400 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,200 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,902 ft.–5,905 ft.
