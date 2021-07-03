Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34193

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Rise Petroleum Investments LLC

Lease Name: Rise Reid

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Lavaca River (1700)

Total Depth: 2,550

Direction and Miles: 17.7 miles SE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Brown, C, A-81

Acres: 742.06

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34471

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.

Lease Name: Welder, Minnie S., Estate

Well No.: G 8

Field Name: Lonnie Glasscock (Greta Str.)

Total Depth: 3,600

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles SW of Victoria

Survey Name: P. Dimitt, A-21

Acres: 153.68

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34002

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Royal Production Company, Inc.

Lease Name: South Texas Children’s Home

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Pettus New

Total Depth: 4,838

Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Mineral

Survey Name: Williams, H L, A-532

Acres: 46.93

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34930

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: W Leske Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120

Direction and Miles: 12.7 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 1,203 barrels per day

Gas: 2,434,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,272 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,016 ft.–18,203 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34931

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: W Leske Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 1,213 barrels per day

Gas: 2,494,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,254 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,920 ft.–18,145 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34932

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: W Leske Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 1,270 barrels per day

Gas: 2,522,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,369 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,952 ft.–18,260 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34933

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: W Leske Unit A

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 1,198 barrels per day

Gas: 2,536,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,035 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,929 ft.–17,917 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36646

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: JJJ Ranch-Sisti ULW

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,261.48 barrels per day

Gas: 1,047,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,841 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,145 ft.–17,704 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36698

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Armand Unit A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles E of Hobson

Oil: 1,505 barrels per day

Gas: 1,557,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,350 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,549 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,212 ft.–15,335 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36699

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Armand Unit A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles E of Hobson

Oil: 1,602 barrels per day

Gas: 1,931,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,428 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,307 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,000 ft.–15,136 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36700

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Armand Unit A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles E of Hobson

Oil: 1,218 barrels per day

Gas: 2,298,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,032 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,280 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,874 ft.–15,335 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36804

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,315.34 barrels per day

Gas: 1,049,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,626 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,594 ft.–17,526 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36805

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,328.96 barrels per day

Gas: 1,107,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,834 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,810 ft.–17,706 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36806

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,367.24 barrels per day

Gas: 1,103,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,745 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,699 ft.–17,620 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36807

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,398.23 barrels per day

Gas: 1,127,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,742 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,979 ft.–17,640 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36808

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: JJJ Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,323.62 barrels per day

Gas: 1,105,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,792 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,876 ft.–17,689 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36834

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Joe Burreaux Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 474 barrels per day

Gas: 680,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 925 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,530 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,972 ft.–16,324 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36835

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Joe Burreaux Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 686 barrels per day

Gas: 1,065,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1029 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,500 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,931 ft.–16,332 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36837

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Joe Burreaux Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 818 barrels per day

Gas: 924,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 934 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,489 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,948 ft.–16,316 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33218

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 86

Field Name: McFaddin (5350)

Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 21 barrels per day

Gas: 95,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 300 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,920 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,801 ft.

Perforations: 5,381 ft.–5,390 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34344

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cook A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1675 barrels per day

Gas: 792,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,393 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,030 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,889 ft.–17,959 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34345

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cook B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,294 barrels per day

Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,341 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,242 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,928 ft.–18,172 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34346

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Cook C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hammon, T, A-265

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,682 barrels per day

Gas: 792,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,465 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,236 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,948 ft.–18,165 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35470

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Florrum

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Niels Carlsen (6500 SD.)

Survey Name: M&C, A-277

Direction and Miles: 20.7 miles NW of Bay City

Oil: 53 barrels per day

Gas: 250,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,400 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,200 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,902 ft.–5,905 ft.

