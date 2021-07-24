Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35096

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Henry

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles S of Yoakum

Survey Name: Bidy A, A-63

Acres: 100

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35097

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Zgabay A

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 16,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SE of Cheapside

Survey Name: Harwood, J, A-213

Acres: 687.92

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35098

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Zgabay A

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 16,000 ft

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SE of Cheapside

Survey Name: Harwood, J, A-213

Acres: 687.92

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35099

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Zgabay A

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 16,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SE of Cheapside

Survey Name: Harwood, J, A-213

Acres: 687.92

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35100

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co..

Lease Name: Zgabay A

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 16,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SE of Cheapside

Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-109

Acres: 687.92

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34614

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles NW of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 640.3

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36825

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles NW of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 640.3

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37212

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Clapton Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12000

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Acres: 639.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37213

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Clapton Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Acres: 639.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37214

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Clapton Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E. of Gillett

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Acres: 639.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37216

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Korth C Unit

Well No.: 23H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 19.6 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Acres: 641.36

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37217

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Korth C Unit

Well No.: 24H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Acres: 641.36

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37218

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gramm A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 1,2000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Acres: 1,262.72

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37219

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Gramm B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E. of Gillett

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Acres: 1,262.72

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37220

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gramm C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett

Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280

Acres: 1,262.72

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34195

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Serpentine A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.74 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52

Acres: 1,301.12

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34196

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Serpentine B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.74 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52

Acres: 2,426.81

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34197

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Serpentine C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.74 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52

Acres: 1,109.59

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-33925

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Ampak Oil Company

Lease Name: Smith-Carothers

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Cologne (1,550)

Total Depth: 5,010 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles S. of Raisin

Survey Name: Cobarrubias, J M, A-9

Acres: 40

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34473

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Big Lake Corporation

Lease Name: Sandhop

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Witte (5,850)

Total Depth: 6,000

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SE of Inez

Survey Name: Garcia, V, A-45

Acres: 265

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33284

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Magnum Producing

Lease Name: BMB Investments

Well No.: 1st

Field Name: Borchers (870)

Survey Name: Foley, S T, A-192

Direction and Miles: 22.25 miles S. of Hallettsville

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 245,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 385 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 420 psi

Total Depth: 10,618 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 1,070 ft.

Perforations: 973–979 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36745

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Crisp A-Crews A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,699 barrels per day

Gas: 1,285,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,017 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,181 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,775–18,852 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36735

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Crisp B AC-Crews A AC SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,302 barrels per day

Gas: 1,759,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,180 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,325 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,438 ft.–20,110 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36736

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Crisp B AC-Crews A AC SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,962 barrels per day

Gas: 2,669,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,280 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,800 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,349–19,714 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36747

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Crisp B-Crews A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 2,047 barrels per day

Gas: 1,600,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,062 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,224 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,642–20,121 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36733

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Crisp A AC-Crews A AC SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,887 barrels per day

Gas: 2,670,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,215 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,079 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,556–18,858 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37089

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Crossvallia B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Parrott, C W, A-236

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles W. of Gillett

Oil: 1,286 barrels per day

Gas: 504,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 999 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,650 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,607–18,567 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37088

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Crossvallia A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Parrott, C W, A-236

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles W. of Gillett

Oil: 1,598 barrels per day

Gas: 576,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,062 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,616 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,686–18,531 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37090

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Crossvallia C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Parrott, C W, A-236

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles W. of Gillett

Oil: 1,609 barrels per day

Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,101 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,710 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,597–18,626 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33231

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) Fld. Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)

Survey Name: Hewitson, J SR, A-35

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 22 barrels per day

Gas: 5,227,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 0

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 83 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,472 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,463 ft.

Perforations: 5,933–6,132 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36851

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 106H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1082.50 barrels per day

Gas: 1,169,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,042 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,881 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,505–13,378 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36853

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Margaret Ann

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1109.2 barrels per day

Gas: 869,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,690 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,990 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,955–13,847 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34373

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Shenandoah A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Lott, R A, A-324

Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1786 barrels per day

Gas: 2,280,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,261 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,028 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,135–17,759 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34374

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Shenandoah B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Lott R A, A-324

Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1679 barrels per day

Gas: 1,343,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,235 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,123 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,148–17,875 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34375

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Shenandoah C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144

Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1928 barrels per day

Gas: 2,736,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,073 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,285 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,214–18,087 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-32749

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ironroc Energy

Lease Name: Statler

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SW of Ledbetter

Oil: 286 barrels per day

Gas: 38,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 88 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,187 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 14,187 ft.

Perforations: 9,795–13,600 ft.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.