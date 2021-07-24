Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35096
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Henry
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles S of Yoakum
Survey Name: Bidy A, A-63
Acres: 100
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35097
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Zgabay A
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 16,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SE of Cheapside
Survey Name: Harwood, J, A-213
Acres: 687.92
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35098
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Zgabay A
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 16,000 ft
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SE of Cheapside
Survey Name: Harwood, J, A-213
Acres: 687.92
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35099
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Zgabay A
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 16,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SE of Cheapside
Survey Name: Harwood, J, A-213
Acres: 687.92
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35100
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co..
Lease Name: Zgabay A
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 16,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles SE of Cheapside
Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-109
Acres: 687.92
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34614
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles NW of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 640.3
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36825
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles NW of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 640.3
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37212
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Clapton Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12000
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Acres: 639.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37213
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Clapton Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Acres: 639.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37214
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Clapton Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E. of Gillett
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Acres: 639.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37216
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Korth C Unit
Well No.: 23H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 19.6 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Acres: 641.36
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37217
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Korth C Unit
Well No.: 24H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 19.5 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Acres: 641.36
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37218
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gramm A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 1,2000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Acres: 1,262.72
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37219
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Gramm B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E. of Gillett
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Acres: 1,262.72
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37220
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gramm C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Gillett
Survey Name: Taylor, D, A-280
Acres: 1,262.72
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34195
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Serpentine A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.74 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52
Acres: 1,301.12
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34196
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Serpentine B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.74 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52
Acres: 2,426.81
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34197
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Serpentine C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.74 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52
Acres: 1,109.59
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-33925
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Ampak Oil Company
Lease Name: Smith-Carothers
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Cologne (1,550)
Total Depth: 5,010 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles S. of Raisin
Survey Name: Cobarrubias, J M, A-9
Acres: 40
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34473
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Big Lake Corporation
Lease Name: Sandhop
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Witte (5,850)
Total Depth: 6,000
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SE of Inez
Survey Name: Garcia, V, A-45
Acres: 265
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33284
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Magnum Producing
Lease Name: BMB Investments
Well No.: 1st
Field Name: Borchers (870)
Survey Name: Foley, S T, A-192
Direction and Miles: 22.25 miles S. of Hallettsville
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 245,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 385 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 420 psi
Total Depth: 10,618 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 1,070 ft.
Perforations: 973–979 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36745
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Crisp A-Crews A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,699 barrels per day
Gas: 1,285,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,017 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,181 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,775–18,852 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36735
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Crisp B AC-Crews A AC SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,302 barrels per day
Gas: 1,759,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,180 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,325 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,438 ft.–20,110 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36736
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Crisp B AC-Crews A AC SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,962 barrels per day
Gas: 2,669,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,280 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,800 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,349–19,714 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36747
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Crisp B-Crews A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 2,047 barrels per day
Gas: 1,600,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,062 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,224 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,642–20,121 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36733
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Crisp A AC-Crews A AC SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 10.52 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,887 barrels per day
Gas: 2,670,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,215 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,079 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,556–18,858 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37089
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Crossvallia B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Parrott, C W, A-236
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles W. of Gillett
Oil: 1,286 barrels per day
Gas: 504,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 999 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,650 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,607–18,567 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37088
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Crossvallia A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Parrott, C W, A-236
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles W. of Gillett
Oil: 1,598 barrels per day
Gas: 576,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,062 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,616 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,686–18,531 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37090
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Crossvallia C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Parrott, C W, A-236
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles W. of Gillett
Oil: 1,609 barrels per day
Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,101 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,710 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,597–18,626 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33231
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) Fld. Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)
Survey Name: Hewitson, J SR, A-35
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 22 barrels per day
Gas: 5,227,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 0
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 83 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,472 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,463 ft.
Perforations: 5,933–6,132 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36851
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 106H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1082.50 barrels per day
Gas: 1,169,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,042 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,881 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,505–13,378 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36853
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Margaret Ann
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1109.2 barrels per day
Gas: 869,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,690 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,990 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,955–13,847 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34373
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Shenandoah A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Lott, R A, A-324
Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1786 barrels per day
Gas: 2,280,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,261 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,028 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,135–17,759 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34374
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Shenandoah B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Lott R A, A-324
Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1679 barrels per day
Gas: 1,343,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,235 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,123 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,148–17,875 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34375
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Shenandoah C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Cogswell, M, A-144
Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1928 barrels per day
Gas: 2,736,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,073 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,285 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,214–18,087 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-32749
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ironroc Energy
Lease Name: Statler
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SW of Ledbetter
Oil: 286 barrels per day
Gas: 38,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 88 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,187 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 14,187 ft.
Perforations: 9,795–13,600 ft.
