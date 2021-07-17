Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37206

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Wess 4-Wess 6-Wess 1 ECRR (SA)D4

Well No.: D 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 15,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.64 miles SW of Runge

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 2,529.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37206

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Wessendorff GU 4-ECRR (SA) D5

Well No.: D 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 15,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.63 miles SW of Runge

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 1,366.38

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37210

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Wess 4-SLGTR-ECRR (SA) D7

Well No.: D 7H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 15,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.63 miles SW of Runge

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 2,070.38

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33525

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ironroc Energy

Lease Name: Stella Mae

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 10,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.56 miles SW of Ledbetter

Survey Name: Mullins, I, A-247

Acres: 279.88

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33526

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ironroc Energy

Lease Name: Stella Mae

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 10800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.56 miles SW of Ledbetter

Survey Name: Mullins, I, A-247

Acres: 279.88

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34123

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: G. Klein Unit D

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bell, T C, A-65

Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles E of Ecleto

Oil: 468 barrels per day

Gas: 627,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,175 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,763 –18,005 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34905

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: G Klein D-Weisch A USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bell, T C, A-65

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Ecleto

Oil: 1,653 barrels per day

Gas: 2,292,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,894 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,607 –22,777 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34908

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Burge Unit B

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Fassett, F, A-707

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,023 barrels per day

Gas: 2,409,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,983 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,407–16,865 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34614

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 1,206 barrels per day

Gas: 644,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,730 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,175–16,562 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36739

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Yanta A AC-Crews B AC SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,720 barrels per day

Gas: 2,401,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,809 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,045 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,915–17,960 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36741

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: CEF-Crews B AC SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,008 barrels per day

Gas: 1,430,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,122 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 1,6987 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,830–16,772 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36742

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: CEF-Crews B AC SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 2,275 barrels per day

Gas: 1,472,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,093 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,610 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,747–15,396 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36744

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Yanta A AC-Crisp A AC SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 10.29 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,795 barrels per day

Gas: 2,522,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,144 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,482 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,890–17,405 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36750

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Yanta A-Crews B SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,217 barrels per day

Gas: 1,038,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,113 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,557 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,927–17,320 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36751

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: CEF-Crews B SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 869 barrels per day

Gas: 696,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 972 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,145 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,932–15,982 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36753

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Yanta A-Bodden Unit SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 10.29 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,413 barrels per day

Gas: 994,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 969 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,814 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,074–15,719 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36756

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: CEF-Crisp A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 10.29 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 2,144 barrels per day

Gas: 1,546,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 991 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,069 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,353–18,972 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36826

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 914 barrels per day

Gas: 649,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 928 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,641 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,220–16,551 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36828

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 1,132 barrels per day

Gas: 919,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 811 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,770 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,259–16,604 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36829

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 1,082 barrels per day

Gas: 952,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,012 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,810 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,253–16,648 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36830

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Jog Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 1,069 barrels per day

Gas: 1,002,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 928 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,818 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,326–16,642 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37015

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Davila-Weston Henke Unit SA A

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 1,538.95 barrels per day

Gas: 4,896,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,828 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,275 psi

Total Depth: 22,365 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,232–22,416 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37016

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Davila-Weston Henke Unit SA B

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 1,394.49 barrels per day

Gas: 5,570,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,989 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,542 psi

Total Depth: 22,967 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,310–23,017 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37017

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Davila-Weston Henke Unit SA C

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 1,629.39 barrels per day

Gas: 4,985,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,691 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,069 psi

Total Depth: 22,406 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,263–22,413 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37087

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Voss Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Parrott, C W, A-236

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles W of Gillett

Oil: 1,586 barrels per day

Gas: 360,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,529 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,124 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,673–18,044 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34262

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46

Direction and Miles: 8.69 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 608 barrels per day

Gas: 489,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 232 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,120 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,514–16,936 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34263

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46

Direction and Miles: 8.68 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 857 barrels per day

Gas: 659,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 367 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,825 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,673–17,644 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34310

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Smoky Mountains A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,352 barrels per day

Gas: 312,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,319 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,564 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,928–18,500 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34311

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Smoky Mountains B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,399 barrels per day

Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,358 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,519 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,899–18,450 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34312

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Smoky Mountains C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,927 barrels per day

Gas: 1,968,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,457 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,647 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,913–18,583 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34313

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Smoky Mountains D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,896 barrels per day

Gas: 1,704,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,014 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,778 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,958–18,713 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34314

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Smoky Mountains E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,962 barrels per day

Gas: 624,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,104 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,201 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,087–19,132 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34370

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) C-E SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Pratt, J, A-391

Direction and Miles: 16.4 miles SE of Nixon

Oil: 1,875.24 barrels per day

Gas: 2,035,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,564 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,822 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,432–19,804 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34371

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) C-E SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Pratt, J, A-391

Direction and Miles: 16.4 miles SE of Nixon

Oil: 1759.66 barrels per day

Gas: 2,263,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,806.25 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,941 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,405–21,915 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34372

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) C-E SA 3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Pratt J, A-391

Direction and Miles: 16.4 miles SE of Nixon

Oil: 1,349.44 barrels per day

Gas: 1,900,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,601.4 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,108 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,484–22,078 ft.

