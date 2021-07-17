Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37206
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Wess 4-Wess 6-Wess 1 ECRR (SA)D4
Well No.: D 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 15,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.64 miles SW of Runge
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 2,529.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37206
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Wessendorff GU 4-ECRR (SA) D5
Well No.: D 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 15,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.63 miles SW of Runge
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 1,366.38
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37210
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Wess 4-SLGTR-ECRR (SA) D7
Well No.: D 7H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 15,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.63 miles SW of Runge
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 2,070.38
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33525
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ironroc Energy
Lease Name: Stella Mae
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 10,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.56 miles SW of Ledbetter
Survey Name: Mullins, I, A-247
Acres: 279.88
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33526
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ironroc Energy
Lease Name: Stella Mae
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 10800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.56 miles SW of Ledbetter
Survey Name: Mullins, I, A-247
Acres: 279.88
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34123
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: G. Klein Unit D
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bell, T C, A-65
Direction and Miles: 5.1 miles E of Ecleto
Oil: 468 barrels per day
Gas: 627,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,175 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,763 –18,005 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34905
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: G Klein D-Weisch A USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bell, T C, A-65
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Ecleto
Oil: 1,653 barrels per day
Gas: 2,292,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,894 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,607 –22,777 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34908
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Burge Unit B
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Fassett, F, A-707
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,023 barrels per day
Gas: 2,409,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,983 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,407–16,865 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34614
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 1,206 barrels per day
Gas: 644,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,730 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,175–16,562 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36739
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Yanta A AC-Crews B AC SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,720 barrels per day
Gas: 2,401,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,809 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,045 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,915–17,960 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36741
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: CEF-Crews B AC SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,008 barrels per day
Gas: 1,430,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,122 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 1,6987 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,830–16,772 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36742
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: CEF-Crews B AC SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 2,275 barrels per day
Gas: 1,472,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,093 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,610 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,747–15,396 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36744
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Yanta A AC-Crisp A AC SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 10.29 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,795 barrels per day
Gas: 2,522,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,144 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,482 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,890–17,405 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36750
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Yanta A-Crews B SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,217 barrels per day
Gas: 1,038,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,113 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,557 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,927–17,320 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36751
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: CEF-Crews B SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 10.83 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 869 barrels per day
Gas: 696,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 972 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,145 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,932–15,982 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36753
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Yanta A-Bodden Unit SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 10.29 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,413 barrels per day
Gas: 994,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 969 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,814 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,074–15,719 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36756
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: CEF-Crisp A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 10.29 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 2,144 barrels per day
Gas: 1,546,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 991 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,069 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,353–18,972 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36826
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 914 barrels per day
Gas: 649,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 928 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,641 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,220–16,551 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36828
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 1,132 barrels per day
Gas: 919,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 811 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,770 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,259–16,604 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36829
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 1,082 barrels per day
Gas: 952,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,012 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,810 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,253–16,648 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36830
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Jog Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 1,069 barrels per day
Gas: 1,002,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 928 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,818 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,326–16,642 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37015
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Davila-Weston Henke Unit SA A
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 1,538.95 barrels per day
Gas: 4,896,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,828 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,275 psi
Total Depth: 22,365 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,232–22,416 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37016
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Davila-Weston Henke Unit SA B
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 1,394.49 barrels per day
Gas: 5,570,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,989 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,542 psi
Total Depth: 22,967 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,310–23,017 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37017
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Davila-Weston Henke Unit SA C
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 1,629.39 barrels per day
Gas: 4,985,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,691 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,069 psi
Total Depth: 22,406 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,263–22,413 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37087
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Voss Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Parrott, C W, A-236
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles W of Gillett
Oil: 1,586 barrels per day
Gas: 360,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,529 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,124 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,673–18,044 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34262
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46
Direction and Miles: 8.69 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 608 barrels per day
Gas: 489,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 232 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,120 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,514–16,936 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34263
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: McCoy, J, A-46
Direction and Miles: 8.68 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 857 barrels per day
Gas: 659,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 367 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,825 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,673–17,644 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34310
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Smoky Mountains A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,352 barrels per day
Gas: 312,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,319 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,564 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,928–18,500 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34311
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Smoky Mountains B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,399 barrels per day
Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,358 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,519 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,899–18,450 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34312
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Smoky Mountains C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,927 barrels per day
Gas: 1,968,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,457 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,647 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,913–18,583 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34313
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Smoky Mountains D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,896 barrels per day
Gas: 1,704,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,014 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,778 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,958–18,713 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34314
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Smoky Mountains E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,962 barrels per day
Gas: 624,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,104 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,201 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,087–19,132 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34370
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) C-E SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Pratt, J, A-391
Direction and Miles: 16.4 miles SE of Nixon
Oil: 1,875.24 barrels per day
Gas: 2,035,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,564 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,822 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,432–19,804 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34371
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) C-E SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Pratt, J, A-391
Direction and Miles: 16.4 miles SE of Nixon
Oil: 1759.66 barrels per day
Gas: 2,263,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,806.25 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,941 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,405–21,915 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34372
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) C-E SA 3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Pratt J, A-391
Direction and Miles: 16.4 miles SE of Nixon
Oil: 1,349.44 barrels per day
Gas: 1,900,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,601.4 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,108 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,484–22,078 ft.
