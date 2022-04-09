Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35154
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co
Lease Name: Seid B-Borch C USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Benton, D, A-67
Acres: 668
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35157
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co
Lease Name: Seid B-Borch C USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Benton, D, A-67
Acres: 668
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35162
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Jahn Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223
Acres: 603.75
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35173
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co
Lease Name: Lackey-Frisbie USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639
Acres: 635.67
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35174
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co
Lease Name: Lackey-Frisbie USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639
Acres: 635.67
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35175
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co
Lease Name: Lackey-Frisbie USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639
Acres: 635.67
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35176
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co
Lease Name: Lackey-Frisbie USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639
Acres: 635.67
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37413
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Mangione 01
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 20,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 548.77
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37445
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. CO. — USA
Lease Name: Gilbert Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 320
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37446
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit UNIT AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 339.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37447
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 339.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37448
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Jog East Unit A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 159.9
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33050
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Henley Gas Unit
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Hope (Wilcox Massive)
Total Depth: 13,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 19.3 miles S of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Riley, B, A-390
Acres: 691.35
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34215
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Zircon A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.31 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-474
Acres: 1,833.38
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34216
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Zircon B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.31 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-474
Acres: 2,312
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34216
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Zircon B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.31 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-474
Acres: 2,312
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34493
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Parenica
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 4,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.9 miles SW of Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382
Acres: 223.26
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34494
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Wheless-Gebauer
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 4,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1 mile SW of Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382
Acres: 340.95
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34495
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Gray B
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 4,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1 mile SW of Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382
Acres: 75.39
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37008
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: A. Greaves A-L. Dove A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,981 barrels per day
Gas: 1,440,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,124 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,735 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,926–17,762 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37259
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Berdie-Apollo A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,033 barrels per day
Gas: 607,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1134 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,934 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,898–16,892 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34186
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Scully SA1 Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Kellett, E R R, A-275
Direction and Miles: 0.73 miles SW of Shiner
Oil: 1,724 barrels per day
Gas: 3,156,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4174 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,711 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,211–20,409 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34187
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Scully SA2 Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Kellett, E R R, A-275
Direction and Miles: 0.73 miles SW of Shiner
Oil: 1,563 barrels per day
Gas: 3,082,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,492 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,386 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,105–22,371 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33247
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: Meoc-Mellon-State Unit
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Wildcat
Survey Name: BBB & C RR, A-94
Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE of Refugio
Oil: 60 barrels per day
Gas: 758,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,842 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 8,359 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 8,240 ft.
Perforations: 8,176–8,208 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33248
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 92
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 3.40 barrels per day
Gas: 15,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 60 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,691 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,598 ft.
Perforations: 4,516–4,520 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34479
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Big Lake Corporation
Lease Name: Sandhop
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Witte (5,850)
Survey Name: Garcia, V, A-45
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SE of Inez
Oil: 37 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 100 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,150 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,150 ft.
Perforations: 5,844–5,847 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34418
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Hawn Holt
Well No.: 21H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Blair, G, A-4
Direction and Miles: 12.24 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 835 barrels per day
Gas: 393,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 58/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 922 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,067 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,128–20,886 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34419
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Pyrite
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Blair, G, A-4
Direction and Miles: 12.24 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,535 barrels per day
Gas: 1,063,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 457 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,470 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,220–17,284 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35478
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Viper S.W.D.
Lease Name: Hancher Viper
Well No.: 1R
Field Name: Louis, South (Frio 5,170)
Survey Name: Heard, T., A-510
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SE of Louise
Oil: 5 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: Open
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,365 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: Not listed
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35477
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Viper S.W.D.
Lease Name: Wegenhoft, I.W.
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Trans-Tex (3,000 CAT.)
Survey Name: WC RR CO/Hamilton, J A, A-588
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles NW of El Campo
Oil: 5 barrels per day
Gas: 156,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 764 in.
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 600 psi
Total Depth: 3,099 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: Not listed
