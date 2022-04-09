Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35154

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co

Lease Name: Seid B-Borch C USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Benton, D, A-67

Acres: 668

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35157

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co

Lease Name: Seid B-Borch C USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Benton, D, A-67

Acres: 668

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35162

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Jahn Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hill, W G, A-223

Acres: 603.75

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35173

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co

Lease Name: Lackey-Frisbie USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639

Acres: 635.67

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35174

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co

Lease Name: Lackey-Frisbie USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639

Acres: 635.67

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35175

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co

Lease Name: Lackey-Frisbie USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639

Acres: 635.67

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35176

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co

Lease Name: Lackey-Frisbie USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO/Fassett, F, A-639

Acres: 635.67

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37413

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Mangione 01

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 20,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 548.77

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37445

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. CO. — USA

Lease Name: Gilbert Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 320

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37446

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit UNIT AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 339.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37447

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 339.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37448

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Jog East Unit A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 159.9

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33050

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Henley Gas Unit

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Hope (Wilcox Massive)

Total Depth: 13,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 19.3 miles S of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Riley, B, A-390

Acres: 691.35

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34215

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Zircon A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.31 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-474

Acres: 1,833.38

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34216

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Zircon B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.31 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-474

Acres: 2,312

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34216

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Zircon B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.31 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-474

Acres: 2,312

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34493

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Parenica

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 4,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.9 miles SW of Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382

Acres: 223.26

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34494

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Wheless-Gebauer

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 4,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1 mile SW of Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382

Acres: 340.95

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34495

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Gray B

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 4,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1 mile SW of Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382

Acres: 75.39

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37008

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: A. Greaves A-L. Dove A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,981 barrels per day

Gas: 1,440,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,124 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,735 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,926–17,762 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37259

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Berdie-Apollo A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,033 barrels per day

Gas: 607,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1134 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,934 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,898–16,892 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34186

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Scully SA1 Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Kellett, E R R, A-275

Direction and Miles: 0.73 miles SW of Shiner

Oil: 1,724 barrels per day

Gas: 3,156,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4174 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,711 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,211–20,409 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34187

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Scully SA2 Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Kellett, E R R, A-275

Direction and Miles: 0.73 miles SW of Shiner

Oil: 1,563 barrels per day

Gas: 3,082,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,492 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,386 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,105–22,371 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33247

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: Meoc-Mellon-State Unit

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Wildcat

Survey Name: BBB & C RR, A-94

Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE of Refugio

Oil: 60 barrels per day

Gas: 758,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,842 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 8,359 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 8,240 ft.

Perforations: 8,176–8,208 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33248

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 92

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 3.40 barrels per day

Gas: 15,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 60 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,691 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,598 ft.

Perforations: 4,516–4,520 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34479

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Big Lake Corporation

Lease Name: Sandhop

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Witte (5,850)

Survey Name: Garcia, V, A-45

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SE of Inez

Oil: 37 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 100 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,150 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,150 ft.

Perforations: 5,844–5,847 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34418

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Hawn Holt

Well No.: 21H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Blair, G, A-4

Direction and Miles: 12.24 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 835 barrels per day

Gas: 393,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 58/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 922 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,067 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,128–20,886 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34419

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Pyrite

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Blair, G, A-4

Direction and Miles: 12.24 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,535 barrels per day

Gas: 1,063,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 457 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,470 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,220–17,284 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35478

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Viper S.W.D.

Lease Name: Hancher Viper

Well No.: 1R

Field Name: Louis, South (Frio 5,170)

Survey Name: Heard, T., A-510

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SE of Louise

Oil: 5 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: Open

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,365 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: Not listed

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35477

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Viper S.W.D.

Lease Name: Wegenhoft, I.W.

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Trans-Tex (3,000 CAT.)

Survey Name: WC RR CO/Hamilton, J A, A-588

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles NW of El Campo

Oil: 5 barrels per day

Gas: 156,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 764 in.

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 600 psi

Total Depth: 3,099 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: Not listed

