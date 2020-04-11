Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34321
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Samoa A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles S. of Gonzales
Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261
Acres: 2,307.37
API No.: 42-177-34325
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Samoa E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles S. of Gonzales
Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261
Acres: 2,867.45
API No.: 42-177-34324
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Samoa D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles S. of Gonzales
Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261
Acres: 2,303.28
API No.: 42-177-34323
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Samoa C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles S. of Gonzales
Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261
Acres: 2,303.28
API No.: 42-177-34322
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Samoa B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles S. of Gonzales
Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261
Acres: 2,303.28
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33756
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit
Well No.: 2165
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Total Depth: 6,469 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 6,209.81
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36906
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Davis A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 307.27
API No.: 42-255-36905
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Davis A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 307.27
API No.: 42-255-36904
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Davis A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 307.27
API No.: 42-255-36902
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Davis A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 307.27
API No.: 42-255-36901
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Davis A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 307.27
API No.: 42-255-36912
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Mika A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 294.74
API No.: 42-255-36910
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Mika A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 294.74
API No.: 42-255-36913
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Mika A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 294.74
API No.: 42-255-36911
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Mika A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 294.74
API No.: 42-255-36907
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ginobili Unit
Well No.: 108H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles N.E. of Panna Maria
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 631.15
API No.: 42-255-36918
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: YoskoBorgfeld Unit
Well No.: 501H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A. Arocha, A-16
Acres: 289.30
API No.: 42-255-36917
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: YoskoBorgfeld Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A. Arocha, A-16
Acres: 289.30
API No.: 42-255-36916
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: YoskoBorgfeld Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A. Arocha, A-16
Acres: 289.30
API No.: 42-255-36909
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: S. Brusselman-R. Mikkelson SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 23,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Acres: 744.63
API No.: 42-255-36903
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Davidson Oxford Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R.C. Brashear, A-54
Acres: 333.66
API No.: 42-255-36900
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Davidson Oxford Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R.C. Brashear, A-54
Acres: 333.66
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34851
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Lackey Unit B-A C USW H
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 16, A-684
Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,427 barrels per day
Gas: 3,626,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,113 psi
Total Depth: 22,690 feet
Perforations: 13,095-22,528 feet
API No.: 42-123-34849
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Lackey Unit B-A C USW F
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 16, A-684
Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,609 barrels per day
Gas: 3,830,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,686 psi
Total Depth: 22,444 feet
Perforations: 13,097-22,278 feet
API No.: 42-123-34817
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Westhoff A-Koop B USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 23, A-276
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,561 barrels per day
Gas: 2,353,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 6,405 psi
Total Depth: 19,953 feet
Perforations: 12,886-19,835 feet
API No.: 42-123-34746
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Butler D – Gohlke A USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,778 barrels per day
Gas: 8,146,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,896 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,742 psi
Total Depth: 22,399 feet
Perforations: 13,572-22,234 feet
API No.: 42-123-34745
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Butler D – Gohlke A USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,687 barrels per day
Gas: 7,154,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,836 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,089 psi
Total Depth: 22,192 feet
Perforations: 13,410-21,928 feet
API No.: 42-123-34744
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Butler D – Gohlke A USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,485 barrels per day
Gas: 7,071,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,283 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,275 psi
Total Depth: 22,428 feet
Perforations: 13,711-22,157 feet
API No.: 42-123-34714
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Migura B – Caskey B SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475
Direction and Miles: 6.34 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 811 barrels per day
Gas: 4,913,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,656 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,702 psi
Total Depth: 19,169 feet
Perforations: 13,664-18,996 feet
API No.: 42-123-34713
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Migura B – Caskey B SA 6
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475
Direction and Miles: 6.34 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 704 barrels per day
Gas: 3,930,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,881 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,770 psi
Total Depth: 21,250 feet
Perforations: 13,659-20,995 feet
API No.: 42-123-34712
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Migura B – Caskey B SA 5
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475
Direction and Miles: 6.34 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 655 barrels per day
Gas: 3,798,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,859 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,611 psi
Total Depth: 21,098 feet
Perforations: 13,700-20,924 feet
API No.: 42-123-34711
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Migura B – Caskey B SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475
Direction and Miles: 6.34 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 778 barrels per day
Gas: 4,300,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,881 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,770 psi
Total Depth: 21,053 feet
Perforations: 13,589-19,324 feet
API No.: 42-123-34706
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Migura B – Lanik A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475
Direction and Miles: 6.34 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 475 barrels per day
Gas: 2,388,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,710 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,740 psi
Total Depth: 18,935 feet
Perforations: 13,490-18,771 feet
API No.: 42-123-34705
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Migura B – Lanik A SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475
Direction and Miles: 6.34 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 414 barrels per day
Gas: 2,343,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,483 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,699 psi
Total Depth: 19,188 feet
Perforations: 13,615-19,026 feet
API No.: 42-123-34823
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: E. Butler A AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303
Direction and Miles: 6.86 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 167 barrels per day
Gas: 1,121,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,795 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,602 psi
Total Depth: 19,500 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,435 feet
Perforations: 13,774-19,026 feet
API No.: 42-123-34818
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: E. Butler A
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303
Direction and Miles: 6.86 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,067 barrels per day
Gas: 3,758,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,894 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,300 psi
Total Depth: 19,599 feet
Perforations: 13,715-19,403 feet
API No.: 42-123-32277
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Fletcher Operating
Lease Name: Anne Friar Thomas
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Koenig, North (10,800)
Survey Name: J.P. Lynch, A-704
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles E. of Cuero
Oil: 39.6 barrels per day
Gas: 2,455,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,565 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,955 psi
Total Depth: 11,950 feet
Plug Back Depth: 10,842 feet
Perforations: 10,800-10,820 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34137
County: Gonzales
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hogan D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J.L. Wood, A-473
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,913 barrels per day
Gas: 3,056,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,049 psi
Total Depth: 20,131 feet
Perforations: 11,738 feet-20,005 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36155
County: Karnes
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: XTO Energy
Lease Name: MKKL Allocation No.2
Well No.: H 37H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Campbellton
Oil: 1,222 barrels per day
Gas: 547,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,575 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,852 feet
Perforations: 10,996-17,801 feet
API No.: 42-255-36156
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: XTO Energy
Lease Name: MKKL Allocation No.3
Well No.: H 38H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Campbellton
Oil: 1,112 barrels per day
Gas: 557,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,493 psi
Total Depth: 17,555 feet
Perforations: 10,888-17,520 feet
API No.: 42-255-36157
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: XTO Energy
Lease Name: MKKL Allocation No.4
Well No.: H 39H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Campbellton
Oil: 1,172 barrels per day
Gas: 510,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,463 psi
Total Depth: 17,471 feet
Perforations: 10,884-17,436 feet
API No.: 42-255-36158
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: XTO Energy
Lease Name: MKKL Allocation No.5
Well No.: H 40H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Campbellton
Oil: 1,165 barrels per day
Gas: 464,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,492 psi
Total Depth: 17,371 feet
Perforations: 10,881-17,311 feet
API No.: 42-255-36160
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: XTO Energy
Lease Name: MKKL Allocation No.1
Well No.: H 36H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Campbellton
Oil: 1,237 barrels per day
Gas: 628,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,605 psi
Total Depth: 18,141 feet
Perforations: 10,975-18,102 feet
API No.: 42-255-36159
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: XTO Energy
Lease Name: MKKL Allocation AC No.6
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Campbellton
Oil: 192 barrels per day
Gas: 92,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,612 psi
Total Depth: 16,932 feet
Perforations: 10,884-16,890 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-32289
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Allen Gas Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 9,100)
Survey Name: W. Bell, A-94
Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles S.E. of Sublime
Oil: 24 barrels per day
Gas: 1,171,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 721 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,476 psi
Total Depth: 14,643 feet
Plug Back Depth: 10,677 feet
Perforations: 9,196-9,652 feet
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32492
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Clement Heard
Well No.: 33
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,900 Sand)
Survey Name: M.J. Ximenes, A-324
Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio
Oil: 14 barrels per day
Gas: 175,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 340 psi
Total Depth: 6,202 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,144 feet
Perforations: 5,787-5,793 feet
API No.: 42-391-33222
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 89
Field Name: Huff (5,600)
Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Oil: 37.8 barrels per day
Gas: 95,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 170 psi
Total Depth: 5,900 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,791 feet
Perforations: 5,605-5,626 feet
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35016
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Apache Corp.
Lease Name: Pierce Estate C
Well No.: 249
Field Name: Magnet Withers (F-14)
Survey Name: J. Caldwell, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Lane City
Oil: 5 barrels per day
Gas: 115,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 125 psi
Total Depth: 7,282 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,601 feet
Perforations: 6,485-6,490 feet
