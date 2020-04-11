Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34321

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Samoa A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles S. of Gonzales

Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261

Acres: 2,307.37

API No.: 42-177-34325

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Samoa E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles S. of Gonzales

Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261

Acres: 2,867.45

API No.: 42-177-34324

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Samoa D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles S. of Gonzales

Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261

Acres: 2,303.28

API No.: 42-177-34323

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Samoa C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles S. of Gonzales

Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261

Acres: 2,303.28

API No.: 42-177-34322

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Samoa B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles S. of Gonzales

Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261

Acres: 2,303.28

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33756

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit

Well No.: 2165

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Total Depth: 6,469 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 6,209.81

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36906

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Davis A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 307.27

API No.: 42-255-36905

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Davis A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 307.27

API No.: 42-255-36904

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Davis A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 307.27

API No.: 42-255-36902

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Davis A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 307.27

API No.: 42-255-36901

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Davis A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 307.27

API No.: 42-255-36912

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Mika A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 294.74

API No.: 42-255-36910

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Mika A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 294.74

API No.: 42-255-36913

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Mika A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 294.74

API No.: 42-255-36911

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Mika A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 294.74

API No.: 42-255-36907

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ginobili Unit

Well No.: 108H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles N.E. of Panna Maria

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 631.15

API No.: 42-255-36918

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: YoskoBorgfeld Unit

Well No.: 501H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A. Arocha, A-16

Acres: 289.30

API No.: 42-255-36917

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: YoskoBorgfeld Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A. Arocha, A-16

Acres: 289.30

API No.: 42-255-36916

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: YoskoBorgfeld Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A. Arocha, A-16

Acres: 289.30

API No.: 42-255-36909

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: S. Brusselman-R. Mikkelson SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 23,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Acres: 744.63

API No.: 42-255-36903

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Davidson Oxford Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R.C. Brashear, A-54

Acres: 333.66

API No.: 42-255-36900

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Davidson Oxford Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R.C. Brashear, A-54

Acres: 333.66

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34851

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Lackey Unit B-A C USW H

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 16, A-684

Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,427 barrels per day

Gas: 3,626,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,113 psi

Total Depth: 22,690 feet

Perforations: 13,095-22,528 feet

API No.: 42-123-34849

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Lackey Unit B-A C USW F

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 16, A-684

Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,609 barrels per day

Gas: 3,830,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,686 psi

Total Depth: 22,444 feet

Perforations: 13,097-22,278 feet

API No.: 42-123-34817

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Westhoff A-Koop B USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 23, A-276

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,561 barrels per day

Gas: 2,353,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 6,405 psi

Total Depth: 19,953 feet

Perforations: 12,886-19,835 feet

API No.: 42-123-34746

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Butler D – Gohlke A USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,778 barrels per day

Gas: 8,146,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,896 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,742 psi

Total Depth: 22,399 feet

Perforations: 13,572-22,234 feet

API No.: 42-123-34745

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Butler D – Gohlke A USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,687 barrels per day

Gas: 7,154,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,836 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,089 psi

Total Depth: 22,192 feet

Perforations: 13,410-21,928 feet

API No.: 42-123-34744

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Butler D – Gohlke A USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: F. Leal, A-304

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,485 barrels per day

Gas: 7,071,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,283 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,275 psi

Total Depth: 22,428 feet

Perforations: 13,711-22,157 feet

API No.: 42-123-34714

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Migura B – Caskey B SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475

Direction and Miles: 6.34 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 811 barrels per day

Gas: 4,913,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,656 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,702 psi

Total Depth: 19,169 feet

Perforations: 13,664-18,996 feet

API No.: 42-123-34713

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Migura B – Caskey B SA 6

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475

Direction and Miles: 6.34 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 704 barrels per day

Gas: 3,930,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,881 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,770 psi

Total Depth: 21,250 feet

Perforations: 13,659-20,995 feet

API No.: 42-123-34712

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Migura B – Caskey B SA 5

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475

Direction and Miles: 6.34 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 655 barrels per day

Gas: 3,798,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,859 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,611 psi

Total Depth: 21,098 feet

Perforations: 13,700-20,924 feet

API No.: 42-123-34711

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Migura B – Caskey B SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475

Direction and Miles: 6.34 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 778 barrels per day

Gas: 4,300,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,881 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,770 psi

Total Depth: 21,053 feet

Perforations: 13,589-19,324 feet

API No.: 42-123-34706

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Migura B – Lanik A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475

Direction and Miles: 6.34 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 475 barrels per day

Gas: 2,388,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,710 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,740 psi

Total Depth: 18,935 feet

Perforations: 13,490-18,771 feet

API No.: 42-123-34705

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Migura B – Lanik A SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475

Direction and Miles: 6.34 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 414 barrels per day

Gas: 2,343,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,483 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,699 psi

Total Depth: 19,188 feet

Perforations: 13,615-19,026 feet

API No.: 42-123-34823

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: E. Butler A AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303

Direction and Miles: 6.86 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 167 barrels per day

Gas: 1,121,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,795 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,602 psi

Total Depth: 19,500 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,435 feet

Perforations: 13,774-19,026 feet

API No.: 42-123-34818

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: E. Butler A

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303

Direction and Miles: 6.86 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,067 barrels per day

Gas: 3,758,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,894 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,300 psi

Total Depth: 19,599 feet

Perforations: 13,715-19,403 feet

API No.: 42-123-32277

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Fletcher Operating

Lease Name: Anne Friar Thomas

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Koenig, North (10,800)

Survey Name: J.P. Lynch, A-704

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles E. of Cuero

Oil: 39.6 barrels per day

Gas: 2,455,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,565 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,955 psi

Total Depth: 11,950 feet

Plug Back Depth: 10,842 feet

Perforations: 10,800-10,820 feet

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34137

County: Gonzales

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hogan D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J.L. Wood, A-473

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,913 barrels per day

Gas: 3,056,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,049 psi

Total Depth: 20,131 feet

Perforations: 11,738 feet-20,005 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36155

County: Karnes

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: XTO Energy

Lease Name: MKKL Allocation No.2

Well No.: H 37H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Campbellton

Oil: 1,222 barrels per day

Gas: 547,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,575 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,852 feet

Perforations: 10,996-17,801 feet

API No.: 42-255-36156

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: XTO Energy

Lease Name: MKKL Allocation No.3

Well No.: H 38H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Campbellton

Oil: 1,112 barrels per day

Gas: 557,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,493 psi

Total Depth: 17,555 feet

Perforations: 10,888-17,520 feet

API No.: 42-255-36157

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: XTO Energy

Lease Name: MKKL Allocation No.4

Well No.: H 39H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Campbellton

Oil: 1,172 barrels per day

Gas: 510,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,463 psi

Total Depth: 17,471 feet

Perforations: 10,884-17,436 feet

API No.: 42-255-36158

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: XTO Energy

Lease Name: MKKL Allocation No.5

Well No.: H 40H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Campbellton

Oil: 1,165 barrels per day

Gas: 464,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,492 psi

Total Depth: 17,371 feet

Perforations: 10,881-17,311 feet

API No.: 42-255-36160

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: XTO Energy

Lease Name: MKKL Allocation No.1

Well No.: H 36H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Campbellton

Oil: 1,237 barrels per day

Gas: 628,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,605 psi

Total Depth: 18,141 feet

Perforations: 10,975-18,102 feet

API No.: 42-255-36159

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: XTO Energy

Lease Name: MKKL Allocation AC No.6

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: F. Anthony, A-18

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Campbellton

Oil: 192 barrels per day

Gas: 92,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,612 psi

Total Depth: 16,932 feet

Perforations: 10,884-16,890 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-32289

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Allen Gas Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 9,100)

Survey Name: W. Bell, A-94

Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles S.E. of Sublime

Oil: 24 barrels per day

Gas: 1,171,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 721 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,476 psi

Total Depth: 14,643 feet

Plug Back Depth: 10,677 feet

Perforations: 9,196-9,652 feet

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32492

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Clement Heard

Well No.: 33

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,900 Sand)

Survey Name: M.J. Ximenes, A-324

Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio

Oil: 14 barrels per day

Gas: 175,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 340 psi

Total Depth: 6,202 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,144 feet

Perforations: 5,787-5,793 feet

API No.: 42-391-33222

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 89

Field Name: Huff (5,600)

Survey Name: E. Perry, A-48

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Oil: 37.8 barrels per day

Gas: 95,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 170 psi

Total Depth: 5,900 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,791 feet

Perforations: 5,605-5,626 feet

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35016

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Apache Corp.

Lease Name: Pierce Estate C

Well No.: 249

Field Name: Magnet Withers (F-14)

Survey Name: J. Caldwell, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Lane City

Oil: 5 barrels per day

Gas: 115,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 125 psi

Total Depth: 7,282 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,601 feet

Perforations: 6,485-6,490 feet

Tags

