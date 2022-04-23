Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34019
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners
Lease Name: Braly-Dugat
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 6,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Beeville
Survey Name: Carroll, P, A-12
Acres: 80
Calhoun County
District: 2
API No.: 42-057-31547
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Wagner Oil Company
Lease Name: Traylor, Maude B.
Well No.: 30
Field Name: Maude B. Traylor (Oats)
Total Depth: 8,850 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles W of Olivia
Survey Name: Maldonado, J, A-120
Acres: 1227.28
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33959
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: New Century Exploration
Lease Name: Hollingsworth
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Morales (4,150)
Total Depth: 4,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8 miles NW of Edna
Survey Name: Mercer, E, A-54
Acres: 62
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34217
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Cheer Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.81 miles NE of Shiner
Survey Name: Fulcher, G, A-187
Acres: 397.23
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34218
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Cheer Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.81 miles NE of Shiner
Survey Name: Fulcher, G, A-187
Acres: 397.23
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34219
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Trio Consulting & Management
Lease Name: Dornak-Clark
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: John M. Ashby, A-1
Acres: 560.52
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33263
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: Anderson, Mary Alice ET AL ‘A’
Well No.: A 15
Field Name: Fagan (Greta Sand)
Total Depth: 6,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Fagan, J, A-27
Acres: 1,781.31
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34496
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Jura Energy Operating
Lease Name: Dean
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Telferner, East
Total Depth: 4,600 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles E of Victoria
Survey Name: Mc Connaughy, J, A-262
Acres: 725.76
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33956
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Stone Edge Energy
Lease Name: Rose-Sample
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Cordele (M-3)
Survey Name: White, P, A-83
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles N of Edna
Oil: 25 barrels per day
Gas: 5,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 30 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 3,150 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 3,101 ft.
Perforations: 2,740–2,750 ft.
