Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34019

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners

Lease Name: Braly-Dugat

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 6,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Beeville

Survey Name: Carroll, P, A-12

Acres: 80

Calhoun County

District: 2

API No.: 42-057-31547

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Wagner Oil Company

Lease Name: Traylor, Maude B.

Well No.: 30

Field Name: Maude B. Traylor (Oats)

Total Depth: 8,850 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles W of Olivia

Survey Name: Maldonado, J, A-120

Acres: 1227.28

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33959

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: New Century Exploration

Lease Name: Hollingsworth

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Morales (4,150)

Total Depth: 4,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8 miles NW of Edna

Survey Name: Mercer, E, A-54

Acres: 62

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34217

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Cheer Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.81 miles NE of Shiner

Survey Name: Fulcher, G, A-187

Acres: 397.23

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34218

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Cheer Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.81 miles NE of Shiner

Survey Name: Fulcher, G, A-187

Acres: 397.23

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34219

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Trio Consulting & Management

Lease Name: Dornak-Clark

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: John M. Ashby, A-1

Acres: 560.52

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33263

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: Anderson, Mary Alice ET AL ‘A’

Well No.: A 15

Field Name: Fagan (Greta Sand)

Total Depth: 6,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Fagan, J, A-27

Acres: 1,781.31

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34496

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Jura Energy Operating

Lease Name: Dean

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Telferner, East

Total Depth: 4,600 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles E of Victoria

Survey Name: Mc Connaughy, J, A-262

Acres: 725.76

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33956

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Stone Edge Energy

Lease Name: Rose-Sample

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Cordele (M-3)

Survey Name: White, P, A-83

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles N of Edna

Oil: 25 barrels per day

Gas: 5,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 30 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 3,150 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 3,101 ft.

Perforations: 2,740–2,750 ft.

