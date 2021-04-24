Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32868

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP

Lease Name: Miguelita Scanio

Well No.: 20

Field Name: Refugio Old (6400)

Total Depth: 7,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Refugio Town Tract, A-345

Acres: 2,164.94

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37171

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Bowers Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51

Acres: 907.37

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37172

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Bowers Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51

Acres: 907.37

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37173

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Bowers Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51

Acres: 907.37

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37174

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Bowers Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51

Acres: 907.37

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33233

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5800 SD) Fld. Unit

Well No.: C316

Field Name: Tom OConnor (5800)

Total Depth: 62,00 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.36 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Power, Mrs T/Allen, W H, A-392

Acres: 14,500

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33234

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5800 SD) Fld. Unit

Well No.: C317

Field Name: Tom OConnor (5800)

Total Depth: 6,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.36 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Power, Mrs T/Allen, W H, A-392

Acres: 14,500

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-31575

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Heard, Fannie V. W., Mrs.

Well No.: 98

Field Name: Tom OConnor (4600)

Total Depth: 6,125

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Thomas H. Webb, A-298

Acres: 1,222.5

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34179

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Inland Ocean, Inc.

Lease Name: Konvicka

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 10,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles E of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Campbell, J, A-6

Acres: 156.84

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37175

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Concord North

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Acres: 1,178.42

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37176

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Concord North

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Acres: 1,178.42

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34177

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas L.P.

Lease Name: Bloodstone C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.71 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-475

Acres: 1,235.06

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34178

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas L.P.

Lease Name: Bloodstone D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.71 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-475

Acres: 1,235.06

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34173

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Rise Petroleum Investments LLC

Lease Name: Rise Roden

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Lavaca River (1700)

Total Depth: 2,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 17.7 miles SE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Brown, C, A-81

Acres: 99.78

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34176

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Rise Petroleum Investments LLC

Lease Name: Rise Roden

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Lavaca River (1700)

Total Depth: 2,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 17.7 miles SE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Brown, C, A-81

Acres: 99.78

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-03529

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: KD Energy, LLC

Lease Name: L. A. Silliman

Well No.: 12 H

Field Name: Ganado (F- 2)

Total Depth: 7,492 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Ganado

Survey Name: M&C, A-229

Acres: 200

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35093

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Henderson

Well No.: 16 H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 23,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Westoff

Survey Name: Stump, J S, A-430

Acres: 798.63

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35094

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Henderson

Well No.: 17 H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 23,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Westoff

Survey Name: Stump, J S, A-430

Acres: 798.63

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35140

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Drees Unit PSA C

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179

Acres: 793.1

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35180

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Drees Unit PSA E

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179

Acres: 793.1

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34903

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP

Lease Name: G Klein C D-WSCH A ULW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bell, T C, A-65

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Ecleto

Oil: 1766 barrels per day

Gas: 1,235,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,034 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,471 ft.–22,831 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33945

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Zeppe Petroleum, LLC

Lease Name: Strickler

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Stewart

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.0 miles S of Ganado

Survey Name: Sutherland, G, A-75

Acres: 115.9

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34387

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Bilsky Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 24,000

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Acres: 360.56

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34388

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Bilsky Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 24,000

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Acres: 360.56

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34389

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Bilsky Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 24,000

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Acres: 360.56

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34390

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Burrow Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 15 miles SE of Cost

Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1

Acres: 375.87

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34391

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Tortuga A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 15 miles SE of Cost

Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1

Acres: 1,225.22

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34392

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Tortuga B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 15 miles SE of Cost

Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1

Acres: 1,225.22

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34393

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Tortuga C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 15 miles SE of Cost

Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1

Acres: 1,225.22

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33519

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Rainier

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 5.42 miles SE of La Grange

Survey Name: Duty, G, A-41

Acres: 696.64

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34307

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP

Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bullock, W C, A-31

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto

Oil: 732 barrels per day

Gas: 1,039,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,878 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,770 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,098 ft.–17,653 ft.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-32283

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Jura Energy Operating LLC

Lease Name: Gordin Estate

Well No.: 33

Field Name: La Ward, North

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-130

Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Edna

Oil: 4 barrels per day

Gas: 10,000,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 100 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,150 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,485 ft.

Perforations: 5,175 ft.–5,181 ft.

