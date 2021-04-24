Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32868
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP
Lease Name: Miguelita Scanio
Well No.: 20
Field Name: Refugio Old (6400)
Total Depth: 7,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Refugio Town Tract, A-345
Acres: 2,164.94
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37171
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Bowers Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51
Acres: 907.37
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37172
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Bowers Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51
Acres: 907.37
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37173
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Bowers Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51
Acres: 907.37
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37174
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Bowers Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Bell, T H, A-51
Acres: 907.37
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33233
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5800 SD) Fld. Unit
Well No.: C316
Field Name: Tom OConnor (5800)
Total Depth: 62,00 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.36 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Power, Mrs T/Allen, W H, A-392
Acres: 14,500
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33234
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5800 SD) Fld. Unit
Well No.: C317
Field Name: Tom OConnor (5800)
Total Depth: 6,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.36 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Power, Mrs T/Allen, W H, A-392
Acres: 14,500
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-31575
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Heard, Fannie V. W., Mrs.
Well No.: 98
Field Name: Tom OConnor (4600)
Total Depth: 6,125
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Thomas H. Webb, A-298
Acres: 1,222.5
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34179
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Inland Ocean, Inc.
Lease Name: Konvicka
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 10,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles E of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Campbell, J, A-6
Acres: 156.84
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37175
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Concord North
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Acres: 1,178.42
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37176
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Concord North
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Acres: 1,178.42
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34177
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas L.P.
Lease Name: Bloodstone C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.71 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-475
Acres: 1,235.06
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34178
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas L.P.
Lease Name: Bloodstone D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.71 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-475
Acres: 1,235.06
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34173
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Rise Petroleum Investments LLC
Lease Name: Rise Roden
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Lavaca River (1700)
Total Depth: 2,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 17.7 miles SE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Brown, C, A-81
Acres: 99.78
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34176
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Rise Petroleum Investments LLC
Lease Name: Rise Roden
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Lavaca River (1700)
Total Depth: 2,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 17.7 miles SE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Brown, C, A-81
Acres: 99.78
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-03529
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: KD Energy, LLC
Lease Name: L. A. Silliman
Well No.: 12 H
Field Name: Ganado (F- 2)
Total Depth: 7,492 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Ganado
Survey Name: M&C, A-229
Acres: 200
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35093
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Henderson
Well No.: 16 H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 23,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Westoff
Survey Name: Stump, J S, A-430
Acres: 798.63
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35094
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Henderson
Well No.: 17 H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 23,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Westoff
Survey Name: Stump, J S, A-430
Acres: 798.63
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35140
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Drees Unit PSA C
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179
Acres: 793.1
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35180
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Drees Unit PSA E
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Lombrano, A, A-179
Acres: 793.1
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34903
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP
Lease Name: G Klein C D-WSCH A ULW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bell, T C, A-65
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Ecleto
Oil: 1766 barrels per day
Gas: 1,235,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,034 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,471 ft.–22,831 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33945
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Zeppe Petroleum, LLC
Lease Name: Strickler
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Stewart
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.0 miles S of Ganado
Survey Name: Sutherland, G, A-75
Acres: 115.9
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34387
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Bilsky Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 24,000
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Acres: 360.56
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34388
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Bilsky Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 24,000
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Acres: 360.56
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34389
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Bilsky Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 24,000
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Acres: 360.56
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34390
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Burrow Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 15 miles SE of Cost
Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1
Acres: 375.87
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34391
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Tortuga A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 15 miles SE of Cost
Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1
Acres: 1,225.22
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34392
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Tortuga B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 15 miles SE of Cost
Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1
Acres: 1,225.22
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34393
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Tortuga C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 15 miles SE of Cost
Survey Name: Bateman, S, A-1
Acres: 1,225.22
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33519
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Rainier
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 5.42 miles SE of La Grange
Survey Name: Duty, G, A-41
Acres: 696.64
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34307
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP
Lease Name: Ecleto Partnership Unit A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bullock, W C, A-31
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto
Oil: 732 barrels per day
Gas: 1,039,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,878 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,770 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,098 ft.–17,653 ft.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-32283
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Jura Energy Operating LLC
Lease Name: Gordin Estate
Well No.: 33
Field Name: La Ward, North
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-130
Direction and Miles: 10 miles SE of Edna
Oil: 4 barrels per day
Gas: 10,000,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 100 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,150 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,485 ft.
Perforations: 5,175 ft.–5,181 ft.
