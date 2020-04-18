Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34320
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Clark Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 10,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.W. of Flatonia
Survey Name: J. Huff, A-283
Acres: 711.7
API No.: 42-177-34319
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Clark Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 10,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.W. of Flatonia
Survey Name: J. Huff, A-283
Acres: 711.7
API No.: 42-177-34318
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Clark Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 10,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.W. of Flatonia
Survey Name: J. Huff, A-283
Acres: 711.7
API No.: 42-177-34317
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Clark Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 10,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.W. of Flatonia
Survey Name: J. Davis, A-196
Acres: 711.7
API No.: 42-177-34316
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Clark Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 10,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.W. of Flatonia
Survey Name: J. Davis, A-196
Acres: 711.7
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36923
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Kruciak A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.37 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 305.52
API No.: 42-255-36924
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Kruciak A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.37 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 305.52
API No.: 42-255-36925
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Kruciak A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.37 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 305.52
API No.: 42-255-36914
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Mika A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 294.74
API No.: 42-255-36921
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Davidson Oxford Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R.C. Brashear, A-54
Acres: 333.66
API No.: 42-255-36919
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: YoskoBorgfeld-Yosko Unit SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A. Arocha, A-16
Acres: 557.27
API No.: 42-255-36915
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Miller Ridout-Egbert Miller SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 23,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Acres: 544.22
API No.: 42-255-36922
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 15.5 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168
Acres: 1,058.36
API No.: 42-255-35541
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 15.5 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168
Acres: 1,058.36
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34850
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Lackey Unit B-A C USW G
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 16, A-684
Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,584 barrels per day
Gas: 3,993,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,372 psi
Total Depth: 22,209 feet
Perforations: 12,915-22,039 feet
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33480
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: RamTex Energy
Lease Name: Kocian OL
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: S.A. Anderson, A-5
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles N.W. of Ellinger
Oil: 749 barrels per day
Gas: 7,619,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,670 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,200 psi
Total Depth: 18,438 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,383 feet
Perforations: 13,548-18,428 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34118
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Arctic A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: B.D. McClure, A-41
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles N.W. of Shiner
Oil: 1,923 barrels per day
Gas: 2,781,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,057 psi
Total Depth: 21,372 feet
Perforations: 10,340-21,287 feet
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33848
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 2182
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 4 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 62/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 258 psi
Total Depth: 6,517 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,449 feet
Perforations: 6,160-6,236 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36511
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Leonard Unit
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,809 barrels per day
Gas: 1,288,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 887 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,625 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,011-15,549 feet
API No.: 42-255-36510
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Leonard Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,228 barrels per day
Gas: 960,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 797 psi
Total Depth: 15,627 feet
Perforations: 10,924-15,543 feet
API No.: 42-255-36509
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Leonard Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,264 barrels per day
Gas: 787,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 821 psi
Total Depth: 15,513 feet
Perforations: 10,969-14,024 feet
API No.: 42-255-36461
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Leonard Unit
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,215 barrels per day
Gas: 1,034,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 798 psi
Total Depth: 15,623 feet
Perforations: 10,894-15,556 feet
API No.: 42-255-36650
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Swize McFarland Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,720 barrels per day
Gas: 784,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,243 psi
Total Depth: 16,913 feet
Perforations: 11,071-16,786 feet
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.