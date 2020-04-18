Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34320

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Clark Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 10,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.W. of Flatonia

Survey Name: J. Huff, A-283

Acres: 711.7

API No.: 42-177-34319

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Clark Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 10,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.W. of Flatonia

Survey Name: J. Huff, A-283

Acres: 711.7

API No.: 42-177-34318

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Clark Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 10,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.W. of Flatonia

Survey Name: J. Huff, A-283

Acres: 711.7

API No.: 42-177-34317

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Clark Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 10,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.W. of Flatonia

Survey Name: J. Davis, A-196

Acres: 711.7

API No.: 42-177-34316

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Clark Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 10,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.W. of Flatonia

Survey Name: J. Davis, A-196

Acres: 711.7

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36923

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Kruciak A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.37 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 305.52

API No.: 42-255-36924

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Kruciak A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.37 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 305.52

API No.: 42-255-36925

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Kruciak A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.37 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 305.52

API No.: 42-255-36914

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Mika A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 294.74

API No.: 42-255-36921

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Davidson Oxford Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R.C. Brashear, A-54

Acres: 333.66

API No.: 42-255-36919

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: YoskoBorgfeld-Yosko Unit SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A. Arocha, A-16

Acres: 557.27

API No.: 42-255-36915

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Miller Ridout-Egbert Miller SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 23,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Acres: 544.22

API No.: 42-255-36922

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 15.5 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168

Acres: 1,058.36

API No.: 42-255-35541

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 15.5 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168

Acres: 1,058.36

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34850

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Lackey Unit B-A C USW G

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 16, A-684

Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,584 barrels per day

Gas: 3,993,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,372 psi

Total Depth: 22,209 feet

Perforations: 12,915-22,039 feet

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33480

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: RamTex Energy

Lease Name: Kocian OL

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: S.A. Anderson, A-5

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles N.W. of Ellinger

Oil: 749 barrels per day

Gas: 7,619,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,670 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,200 psi

Total Depth: 18,438 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,383 feet

Perforations: 13,548-18,428 feet

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34118

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Arctic A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: B.D. McClure, A-41

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles N.W. of Shiner

Oil: 1,923 barrels per day

Gas: 2,781,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,057 psi

Total Depth: 21,372 feet

Perforations: 10,340-21,287 feet

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33848

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 2182

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 4 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 62/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 258 psi

Total Depth: 6,517 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,449 feet

Perforations: 6,160-6,236 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36511

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Leonard Unit

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,809 barrels per day

Gas: 1,288,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 887 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,625 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,011-15,549 feet

API No.: 42-255-36510

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Leonard Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,228 barrels per day

Gas: 960,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 797 psi

Total Depth: 15,627 feet

Perforations: 10,924-15,543 feet

API No.: 42-255-36509

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Leonard Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,264 barrels per day

Gas: 787,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 821 psi

Total Depth: 15,513 feet

Perforations: 10,969-14,024 feet

API No.: 42-255-36461

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Leonard Unit

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,215 barrels per day

Gas: 1,034,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 798 psi

Total Depth: 15,623 feet

Perforations: 10,894-15,556 feet

API No.: 42-255-36650

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Swize McFarland Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,720 barrels per day

Gas: 784,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,243 psi

Total Depth: 16,913 feet

Perforations: 11,071-16,786 feet

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.