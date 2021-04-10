Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36389

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Olson-Esse Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-79

Acres: 978.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36390

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Olson-Esse Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-79

Acres: 978.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36388

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Olson-Esse Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-79

Acres: 978.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36387

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Olson-Esse Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-79

Acres: 978.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36386

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Olson-Esse Unit AC

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-79

Acres: 978.88

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33219

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 87

Field Name: McFaddin (5500 S)

Total Depth: 5,600 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Dunn, J, A-24

Acres: 5251

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33222

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 89

Field Name: Huff (5600)

Total Depth: 5,825 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48

Acres: 5,251

Gonzales County

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34383

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Slick A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-197

Acres: 1,992.05

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34384

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Slick B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-197

Acres: 1,992.05

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34385

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Slick C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-197

Acres: 1,992.05

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34386

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Slick D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-197

Acres: 1,328.9

Wharton County

District: 2

API No.: 42-481-35454

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Inland Ocean, Inc.

Lease Name: CML MGMT Trust

Well No.: 1R

Field Name: Hyatt, South

Total Depth: 11,300

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles NE of El Campo

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-241

Acres: 160

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34945

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP

Lease Name: N Steinmann Unit B

Well No.: 4

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Cook HP, A-120

Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 4,572 barrels per day

Gas: 4,572,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 23/100 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 7,145 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,325 psi

Total Depth: 19,356 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,195 ft.–19,258 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34936

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP

Lease Name: N Steinmann Unit B

Well No.: 2

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Cook HP, A-120

Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 1,166 barrels per day

Gas: 5,280,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 23/100 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,885 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,444 psi

Total Depth: 20,026 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,320 ft.–19,935 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36956

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 2,421 barrels per day

Gas: 888,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,078 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,145 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,336 ft.–19,058 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36958

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 2,084 barrels per day

Gas: 969,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,369 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,109 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,295 ft.–19,022 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36960

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,569 barrels per day

Gas: 741,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 671 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,218 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,345 ft.–19,131 ft.

