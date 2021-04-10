Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36389
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Olson-Esse Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-79
Acres: 978.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36390
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Olson-Esse Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-79
Acres: 978.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36388
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Olson-Esse Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-79
Acres: 978.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36387
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Olson-Esse Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-79
Acres: 978.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36386
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Olson-Esse Unit AC
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Cobb, E, A-79
Acres: 978.88
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33219
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 87
Field Name: McFaddin (5500 S)
Total Depth: 5,600 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Dunn, J, A-24
Acres: 5251
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33222
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 89
Field Name: Huff (5600)
Total Depth: 5,825 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48
Acres: 5,251
Gonzales County
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34383
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Slick A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-197
Acres: 1,992.05
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34384
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Slick B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-197
Acres: 1,992.05
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34385
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Slick C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-197
Acres: 1,992.05
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34386
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Slick D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-197
Acres: 1,328.9
Wharton County
District: 2
API No.: 42-481-35454
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Inland Ocean, Inc.
Lease Name: CML MGMT Trust
Well No.: 1R
Field Name: Hyatt, South
Total Depth: 11,300
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles NE of El Campo
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-241
Acres: 160
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34945
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP
Lease Name: N Steinmann Unit B
Well No.: 4
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Cook HP, A-120
Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 4,572 barrels per day
Gas: 4,572,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 23/100 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 7,145 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,325 psi
Total Depth: 19,356 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,195 ft.–19,258 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34936
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP
Lease Name: N Steinmann Unit B
Well No.: 2
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Cook HP, A-120
Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 1,166 barrels per day
Gas: 5,280,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 23/100 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,885 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,444 psi
Total Depth: 20,026 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,320 ft.–19,935 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36956
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 2,421 barrels per day
Gas: 888,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,078 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,145 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,336 ft.–19,058 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36958
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 2,084 barrels per day
Gas: 969,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,369 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,109 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,295 ft.–19,022 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36960
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,569 barrels per day
Gas: 741,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 671 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,218 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,345 ft.–19,131 ft.
